New look into Cyberpunk 2077 reveals on Twitch tonight

CD Projekt Red will showcase a new 25 minute episode of Cyberpunk 2077’s #NightCityWire, tonight at 6om at http://twitch.tv/cdprojektred. In the episode, it will reveal a new trailer, present fresh gameplay footage, and chat with the devs in detail about a game feature called braindance.

Cyberpunk 2077 was recently confirmed to work on next-generation consoles when they launch. That means users who purchased the PS4 version of the game can play the game on PS5. Similarly, users who bought the game for Xbox One can play the game on Xbox Series X.

At a later date, CD Projekt Red will also release an upgrade to Cyberpunk 2077, which will take full advantage of the next-gen hardware.

Both of these options apply to owners of physical and digital copies of the game, and will be available for free.

Cyberpunk 2077 is an open world, narrative-driven role-playing game set in the universe of the classic pen & paper RPG system, Cyberpunk 2020.



The game follows the story of V, who is a hired gun on the rise in Night City, the most violent and dangerous metropolis of the corporate-ruled future. A robust character creator will allow players to choose V’s gender, visual appearance, character class, as well as historical background — all of which may influence the shape of the game.