New Instax cameras coming to SA

Fujifilm SA has launched the Instax Mini 11, the highly anticipated follow-up to the popular Mini 9 from 2017. The Mini 11 instant camera provides on-the-spot photo printing and comes with a number of new features that improve the final print.

New features for better photos

The new Instax Mini 11 is the first entry-level model to feature the Automatic Exposure function, providing better-looking photos in darker conditions. The camera automatically senses the level of ambient light when the shutter button is pressed, and optimises the shutter speed and flash output according to the surrounding brightness. The result is less flash ‘blowout’ indoors, with both the subject and background now correctly exposed.

A Selfie Mode is suitable for selfies as well as close-ups photos. On the previous Instax Mini 9 camera, an adapter needed to be placed on the lens for selfies. On the new Mini 11, the Selfie Mode can be activated by pulling out the front-end edge of the lens after powering on the camera.

Users will see the “Selfie On” mark on the edge of the lens, with the Mini 11 now able to take photos at a closer focussing distance, around 30-50cm away. They can also frame their selfie by using the little mirror panel on the side of the lens for composition.

The Instax Mini 11 features a rounder, softer and compact style, which builds on the design of its predecessors. The Mini 11 is actually smaller in size than the Mini 9, which makes it more convenient to carry around, weighing just under 293g (without batteries, strap, and film).

Those looking to customise their Mini 11 can do so via two included accessories – a glow-in-the-dark button and a jewel button, which can be placed on top of the shutter button. A colour-coded strap included in the box fits around the wrist.

Two AA-size alkaline batteries (included) provides enough battery life for 100 exposures.

Price and Availability

The FUJIFILM Instax Mini 11 is coming to South Africa in five pale tone colours: Blush Pink, Sky Blue, Charcoal Gray, Ice White, and Lilac Purple. The camera will be available in select retail stores and online starting mid-July 2020, retailing for R1,199, or as a kit with one pack of Instax film (10 prints) for R1,349.