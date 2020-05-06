New game mode on Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

EA and Respawn Entertainment have released a free content update for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, giving players the opportunity to take on new challenges in a new game mode, the ability to replay the story with all previously acquired collectibles, and collect new cosmetics for Cal and BD-1.

The largest part of this update is the new gameplay hub known as Meditation Training, which can be accessed from the Meditation points found throughout the game. It allows players to enter Combat Challenges that pit Cal against waves of enemies and bosses.

Meditation Training also introduces the Battle Grid—a sandbox for players to create their own encounters. In it, players are able to select a location, the size of the encounter they want to face, tinker with various difficulty modifiers, and features unique enemies.

The Meditation Training modes are unlocked when players complete their first Jedi journey through the story and begin again with a new mode titled New Journey +, which allows players to restart the story with all previously unlocked cosmetic collectibles. Diving into New Journey+ also unlocks new cosmetics, including the Inquisitor uniform and matching red lightsaber crystals. Players are also find new cosmetic parts to trick out their lightsaber, as well as skins for BD-1 that can be earned by completing Combat Challenges found in Meditation Training.

Respawn has also included a host of highly-requested accessibility changes, including text size scaling options, skippable quick-time events, and toggles to simplify interacting with objects and traversing the world.