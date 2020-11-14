New DStv Explora with Netflix launches next week

The new Explora Ultra will be available at participating retail stores from next week. The new generation decoder offers customers an enhanced viewing experience and the best available local and international content from DStv and Showmax.

As part of the new experience, Netflix will be available for the first time on the Explora Ultra decoder.

The first generation Explora launched seven years ago with updated versions of the device released over the years culminating in the Explora 3B decoder. The Explora Ultra builds on its predecessor with exciting new features.

The device offers built-in Wi-Fi capabilities and supports 4K Ultra HD and Dolby Atmos for a clearer, more defined picture quality and enhanced cinema sound.

A completely redesigned interface, which simplifies discovering and navigating DStv’s dynamic content on TV and on demand.

Introduction of a sleek new DStv remote making searching for content even easier.

Integration of app-based streaming services including Showmax, and Netflix with more third-party streaming services to follow.

DStv customers will have the option to pay for their Netflix subscription in their monthly bill. The inclusion in the bill will be available to DStv customers who want to become Netflix subscribers.

Recommended retail price of R2499 for the standalone device and R3699 including installation, available to purchase at participating retail stores.

The DStv Explora Ultra is wholly manufactured in South Africa, its enclosure is made of 100% recycled material and packaging contains no single-use plastics.

“The DStv Explora Ultra has a range of amazing features developed to cater for how our customers watch content today ,” says MultiChoice Group CEO Calvo Mawela. “It delivers seamless enjoyment of broadcast, recording, streaming, downloaded and CatchUp content in one easy-to-use environment. The Explora Ultra makes it easier than ever before to find, explore and enjoy new content from across DStv channels and third-party streaming apps.”

DStv, Netflix Partnership

As part of the partnership, the Netflix app will be integrated into the new Explora Ultra to allow DStv customers the option to sign up or sign into their Netflix account to enjoy the Netflix experience. The partnership also grants DStv customers with an Explora Ultra the possibility of adding their Netflix subscription to their monthly DStv bill.

DStv viewers already enjoy access to over 140 channels of the best local and international movies, series, documentaries, sport, news, kids and educational content. The addition of the Netflix app to a DStv Explora Ultra connected to the internet opens the door to Netflix’s critically acclaimed local and international entertainment across a wide variety of genres. These include titles such as Blood & Water, Queen Sono, Money Heist, The Witcher, Tiger King, Project Power, A Fall From Grace and more series, feature films, documentaries and stand-ups which will be available to customers with a Netflix subscription.

Mawela says: “Shifting consumer preferences and technological advances drive changes in the way video entertainment services are provided and consumed. This partnership leads with an expanded choice of content, ease and convenience of subscription and payment with the DStv Explora Ultra as an enabler.”

Noaf Ereiqat, Netflix’s director of business development says: “We’re excited about this partnership with the MultiChoice Group, bringing Netflix to the Explora Ultra set-top-box will make it easier for our members to seamlessly stream their favourite Netflix shows. That’s a win for avid entertainment fans in South Africa.”