New DC villain Fortnite bundle coming in November

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, Epic Games, and DC have announced Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle, which continues the partnership between the comic book characters and the game.

The DC Super-Villains themed bundle will cost £24.99/€29.99. Players will be able to pick it up for the Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch system, starting on 17 November 2020. Players can also purchase Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle and download digitally through the in-game store and first-party digital marketplaces this Christmas holiday.

Fortnite: The Last Laugh Bundle will consist of V-Bucks and 11 in-game items:

1,000 V-Bucks

Three outfits: The Joker, Poison Ivy, Midas Rex

Three Back Blings: Laugh Riot (reactive), Back Bloom, Midas Crest

Four Pickaxes: Bad Joke, The Joker’s Revenge, Ivy Axe, Kingmaker

Pick a Card Contrail

