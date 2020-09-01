New Avengers War Table hero to be revealed tonight

Square Enix has announced that the next Marvel’s Avengers War Table digital stream will premiere today, 1 September, at 19:00 SAST (10:00 PDT). The presentation will include numerous reveals, such as an in-depth look at the first post-launch story season for the Avengers Initiative, and the unveiling of an additional post-launch playable hero.

The Marvel’s Avengers War Table offers an extensive look at new trailers and information about the upcoming superhero game. Previous War Tables have included major reveals, like details on the game’s central villain, MODOK (Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing) and the unveiling of Clint Barton’s Hawkeye, who will be one of the first post-launch heroes added to the game.



Today, the third Marvel’s Avengers War Table will reveal information players will need to get started on Day One of the game’s release. Special attention will be paid to the game’s progression system, hints and tips for taking on the game’s more than 50 different types of enemies, as well as additional details about Marvel’s Avengers’ high-level content.



The War Table will also dive deeper into the Avengers Initiative, where players hone their heroes to their ultimate versions after they finish the game’s Reassemble story campaign, as well as the game’s first post-launch content season. Square Enix says minds will be blown and wishes granted as some of the game’s extensive slate of additional heroes, villains, missions, regions, and gameplay modes are unveiled, all of which will be made available at no additional cost.



Marvel’s Avengers will release simultaneously for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, and PC on 4 September 4 2020. It will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X when the consoles launch in the 2020 holiday season.

Players who own the current-gen version of the game will be able to upgrade to the next-gen version at no additional cost, i.e. players can move from PlayStation 4 to PlayStation 5 or Xbox One to Xbox Series X for free. Saves, profiles and play progression will also be transferred so players can pick up where they left off.

