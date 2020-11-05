New Audi at the cutting edge

The introduction of a large MMI touch display offers the kind of operating experience that customers will be familiar with from their smartphones. The new Audi A4 is the brand’s first model to usher in fully integrated connectivity functions with Audi connect, enabling safety and convenience, as well real-time infotainment functions.

Audi provided the following information on the new vehicle:

The engine options now come with a mild-hybrid system (MHEV), which allows for efficiency and comfort from broad-based electrification. This combination of advanced design, new technology, an efficient and connected driving experience, makes the product improvement on the Audi A4 quite a substantial package in the premium B-Sedan segment.

Sporty look: the exterior design

The midsize model looks even more dynamic and sophisticated thanks to the sportier design highlights. The ‘Singleframe’ grille is now broader and flatter; horizontal lines emphasize the width at the front and rear. The side view is defined by the distinctive muscles above the fenders and the lower set shoulder line in between. They form strong contours above the wheels and make the quattro genes outwardly visible.

LED headlights now come standard in the A4 and are available in different variations. The 35 TFSI features low beam, high beam, and daytime running lights in LED technology. The 40 TFSI and S4 will feature a higher version of LED including a different daytime running light design and dynamic indicators for the rear; also available optionally is the top-of-the-line Matrix LED headlights with fully automatic high beam.

The equipment line concept is also new: standard, Advanced and S line are now available for the exterior, and the new look of the S model features a high gloss styling package to accentuate its exterior look. Customers can choose from 12 paint colours, including a new Terra Grey option.

In the interior of the car, the horizontal lines also convey the overall impression. In the centre of the instrument panel, slightly tilted toward the driver, is the large and new MMI touch display, the control centre for the new operating system. Interior customisation to standard seating is available in a variety of leather/leatherette colour combinations.

Cutting edge technology and connectivity

With its new multimedia interface (MMI) system, the A4 offers a user experience similar to a smartphone. An MMI touch display with acoustic feedback replaces the functions of the previous rotary/pushbutton control on the centre tunnel console. The high-resolution TFT display measures 10.1 inches. Its graphics are deliberately clean; the menu structure with its tight hierarchies is tailored to user expectations and facilitates ease of use.

The MMI search is based on free text input and returns hits rapidly. The natural-language voice control, another function of the new system, understands many of the phrases used in everyday speech. Audi smartphone interface (which enables Apple CarPlay and Android Auto) is also standard on all models within the range.

The navigation in the A4 is now more versatile and user-friendly with the optional Audi Technology Package, which includes navigation plus, touch and the full functionality of Audi connect.

The car can also deliver internet services to the car via an embedded sim (installed directly into the vehicle) and used through the myAudi app. When inside the vehicle, the Audi MMI (multimedia interface) and Audi virtual cockpit becomes the mechanic of use.

myAudi app is the central nervous system for Audi connect and allows digital access to the vehicle. It is through this point that the driver can access important vehicle information, manage data and configure and set up certain services. The driver will be able to call up real-time information about the vehicle and keep an eye on the fuel level, range, service appointments, warning messages and other functions.

The services of Audi connect will include:

Safety and service features (licenced for 10 years and standard on the A4) will support the driver in the event of damage, breakdown, or minor accidents. This enables an emergency call or roadside assistance directly from the vehicle to access emergency towing, ambulance, police, or fire brigade support. Notification of when a service is due is also integrated into the functionality and will trigger an automatic prompt to the registered Audi Dealer.

Security & convenience services (part of the optional Technology Package) will include remote functions (model-dependent) that network the vehicle with the smartphone. This will allow the vehicle to be protected against unauthorised access, giving the driver control of selected vehicle functions by conveniently using the myAudi app. Features include car finder, remote lock/unlock, geo-fencing/speed alert, and theft/alarm notification. A vehicle status report for information like the oil or fuel levels, mileage or service intervals are easily viewed on the smartphone as well.

Audi connect, navigation, and infotainment run through the MMI which features a new main unit. It works with an equally new, spatially separate communication box that bundles all connectivity tasks – such as telephony or the Audi connect services – and incorporates the Wi-Fi hotspot. The optional hardware modules include a phone box and a Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Sound System in the front.

Market introduction and pricing

The Audi A4 range is currently available for sale at all Audi Dealerships in South Africa.

The model range is priced as follows:

Audi A4 35 TFSI S tronic: R 644,000

Audi A4 35 TFSI Advanced S tronic: R 663,000

Audi A4 40 TFSI S tronic: R 681,500

Audi A4 40 TFSI Advanced S tronic: R 700,500

Audi A4 40 TFSI S line S tronic: R 726,500

Audi S4 TFSI 260kW quattro tiptronic: R 944,500

All models come standard with the 5 year / 100 000km Audi Freeway plan, inclusive of all taxes.