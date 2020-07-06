New Atlas map now available

A new adventure awaits as the Season 4: The Maelstrom map launches for PC and Xbox One players. Replacing the original Atlas map, Maelstrom is smaller in size to intensify exploration, making it easier to find collaborators or foes as you sail the high seas.

The Maelstrom Map is a richer gameplay experience designed in a circular pattern with higher difficulty, more lawless waters in the middle (beware the Kraken!) and safer refuge, with additional resources around the world edges for pirates just beginning to level up. Supplies are spread out around the globe to encourage farther world travel. No more homebodies: players must venture out to find all their necessary resources.



This is the first step in a greater plan to shift gameplay from the land out onto the open seas, driving more interaction between players. Grapeshot Games has plans for regular content updates to the pirate MMO that will bring joy and piracy back to the lawless waters, with schemes for trade winds, farms, and warehouses.



