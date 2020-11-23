Netflix previews new local content

It has been a year filled with milestones for global streaming service Netflix in the Sub Saharan Africa region, with the launch of no less than four South African Netflix Originals on the service February.

Since the debuts of Netflix’s script-to-screen Originals earlier this year, Queen Sono and Blood & Water, the global streaming service kept the good news coming with further announcements of more Made in South Africa titles. Three of these titles – Riding with Sugar, Kings of Joburg and How to Ruin Christmas, – will be launching on the service before the end of the year.

Netflix has presented a preview of its local and international programming that will delight Mzansi viewers at the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021. Netflix also previewed some original local projects that are currently in production, with sneak peeks into new material from some of its upcoming releases.

Dorothy Ghettuba, manager for Netflix African Originals, says: “The journey of 1000 miles begins with a one step, and 2020, our year of Africa, was that first step with much more to come in 2021. Our goal has been, and continues to be, to partner with local creative talent, on and off screen, to tell more compelling stories that will resonate with local audiences and showcase African stories to the world.”

See the list of content South African Netflix subscribers can expect from the holiday season.