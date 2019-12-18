Featured
Netflix goes into overdrive in SA
As Netflix prepares for the airing of its first South African “Original” TV series, the streaming wars are going into overdrive, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK
On 28 February next year, an earthquake will hit South Africa. It won’t shake the ground, but will rattle many homes as the hype around South Africa’s first Netflix Original TV series reaches a crescendo.
That’s the day Queen Sono debuts on the Internet streaming service, heralding a new era for TV production in South Africa.
In the surface, it is about an unconventional spy, played by Pearl Thusi, who dedicates her life to protecting the people of Africa after the assassination of her mother. The real plot emerges during a dangerous field assignment, when she learns shocking details about her mother’s death. A quest for the truth begins.
The series will mark numerous firsts, not least the technology miracle that will make it the first South African production to be released across the globe, in 190 countries, at the same time. That is made possible by the fact that Netflix hosts its content on Amazon Web Services, world’s biggest cloud computing service provider. It means that the content can be released simultaneously in every country served by Netflix, with local adaptation, licensing and regulation automatically in place.
Queen Sono was created and directed by Kagiso Lediga, creator of Catching Feelings, a 2018 movie, also starring Pearl Thusi, and bought by Netflix after it had been made. He co-writes Queen Sono with Camilo Saloojee, Christopher Steenkamp and Muzi Dlamini, making it Netflix’s first script-to-screen, fully produced African original series, with the cast and crew entirely African.
The backing of Netflix meant that production company Dieprente could embrace international production values.
“As much as you wanted to treat it as an African show, we were well aware that it had to have international appeal,” director of photography Motheo Moeng recently told Gadget.
As a result, it was shot in 37 different locations across Africa, including the Johannesburg CBD, Sandton, Park Station, Soweto, Lagos, Kenya, and Zanzibar. It uses a range of languages, including English, Afrikaans, isiXhosa, isiZulu, Russian and French.
Lediga, who also heads up Diprente, told us: “We’ve always had this thing of local stories with a global perspective. Even with stand-up, our community has been the drive. When I started directing films, the idea was to get into festivals and get a global audience. And then when Netflix picked up one of my films, I started working with audiences around the world. I was like, I get it, people are thirsty for these types of stories.”
It also gave Lediga the opportunity to act as showrunner – a concept common to international TV productions, but relatively new to South Africa. Netflix gives showrunners wide creative leeway, something not lost on Lediga.
“[Being writer and director] gives one the ability to carry out the vision. I mean, it’s not just that I’m wearing many hats. But there’s the other creators, other heads of department: from production designer to cinematographer, to the other writers that I work with. So it’s great, I guess that being a showrunner you kind of have to touch on all of those.
“It’s a huge responsibility in terms of carrying out the narrative. Sometimes what’s great is when you come up with an idea, and then when you see it when, either you’re sitting behind the monitor, directing, or while you’re sitting and editing, and you’re like ‘Whoa, that’s exactly how we imagined it’.”
Queen Sono will join a series of Netflix TV series that have received massive marketing in South Africa, including Umbrella Academy earlier this year and the highly anticipated Witcher, which airs this Friday.
It is based on a best-selling series of fantasy novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, and is described as “an epic tale of fate and family”. It follows the intertwined destinies of three individuals in the vast world of The Continent, where humans, elves, witchers, gnomes, and monsters battle to survive. Unlike typical stories in this genre, the lines blur between good and evil, adding to the intrigue of the series.
The key characters are played by Henry Cavill (Mission Impossible – Fallout, Man of Steel) as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra (The ABC Murders, Wanderlust) as Yennefer, and Freya Allan (The Third Day, Into The Badlands) as Ciri.
Although the saga is no mystery – there have been seven books, with three major video game releases – Netflix is keeping details of the series under tight wraps.
Arguably, the success of the video games have been the main motivation for the Netflix series.
The original 2007 action role-playing game, The Witcher, was released by Polish game developers CD Projekt Red, featuring Geralt of Rivia, one of the Witchers: traveling monster hunter with supernatural powers. The game gained a cult following due to building the storyline around a system of moral choices. Consequences played themselves out over time, and it avoided traditional good-or-evil morality.
The game was originally made for Microsoft Windows and Apple OS X. The sequel, The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, was released in 2011, adding consoles for the first time, with an Xbox 360 version. In 2015, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt added PlayStation4 and Xbox One. This year, the game was ported to Nintendo Switch.
It is appropriate, then, that the story make another technological leap, from book to computer to console and finally to streaming TV. More than that, Netflix has announced a second season of eight episodes, due to begin production in London early in 2020, for a 2021 release.
That the second season has been announced before the airing of the initial eight episodes speaks volumes about Netflix’s vigorous approach to the streaming wars.
In South Africa, viewers are spoiled by a vast and growing catalogue from Internet streaming video-on-demand service Showmax, which has wrapped up the rights to archive after archive of local content. It is also becoming the go-to destination for new series from US network HBO, including Game of Thrones and Silicon Valley. In the United States, much of the international series content seen here on Showmax is streamed on the HBO Go video-on-demand service. It is joined by ever-growing rosters of movies and series streamed by Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV+ – the latter also available in South Africa.
For viewers, streaming represents the golden age of TV series, and South Africa is not about to be left behind.
- Arthur Goldstuck is founder of World Wide Worx and editor-in-chief of Gadget.co.za. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram on @art2gee
WhatsApp can be crashed by a group message
Research by Check Point has identified a flaw that would allow a malicious group message to crash WhatsApp on users’ devices
A new vulnerability in WhatsApp could have allowed a malicious group chat message to crash the app for all members of the group. It came to light through work by Check Point Research, the Threat Intelligence arm of Check Point Software Technologies, a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally.
To regain use of WhatsApp, users would need to uninstall and reinstall it, then delete the group which contains the message.
To create the malicious message, a “bad actor” would need to be a member of the target group – WhatsApp allows up to 256 users per group. From there, the bad actor would need to use WhatsApp Web and their web browser’s debugging tool to edit specific message parameters and send the edited text to the group. This edited message would cause a crash loop for group members, denying users access to all WhatsApp functions until they reinstall WhatsApp and delete the group with the malicious message.
Oded Vanunu, Check Point’s Head of Product Vulnerability Research said: “Because WhatsApp is one of the world’s leading communication channels for consumers, businesses and government agencies, the ability to stop people using WhatsApp and delete valuable information from group chats is a powerful weapon for bad actors. All WhatsApp users should update to the latest version of the app to protect themselves against this possible attack.”
Check Point Research disclosed its findings to the WhatsApp bug bounty program on 28 August 2019. WhatsApp acknowledged the findings and developed a fix to resolve the issue, which is available since WhatsApp version 2.19.58. Users should manually apply on their devices.
“WhatsApp responded quickly and responsibly to deploy the mitigation against exploitation of this vulnerability,” said Vanunu.
WhatsApp Software Engineer Ehren Kret responded: “WhatsApp greatly values the work of the technology community to help us maintain strong security for our users globally. Thanks to the responsible submission from Check Point to our bug bounty program, we quickly resolved this issue for all WhatsApp apps in mid-September. We have also recently added new controls to prevent people from being added to unwanted groups to avoid communication with untrusted parties all together.”
The Check Point Research team found the vulnerability by inspecting the communications between WhatsApp and WhatsApp Web, the web version of the app which mirrors all messages sent and received from the user’s phone. This enabled researchers to see the parameters used for WhatsApp communications and manipulate them. This new research builds on the ‘FakesApp’ flaws discovered by Check Point Research, which allowed group chat messages to be edited to spread fake news.
WhatsApp has 1.5 billion users and more than a billion groups, making it the most popular instant messaging app worldwide. Over 65-billion messages are sent via WhatsApp per day.
* Watch the demo video of how the attack works, and read the full technical details in its research report here.
Competitions
Charged Power keeps gadgets going (and you can win a set)
From torches to smart devices, Charged Power is keeping gadgets powered this holiday season, even when the plugs are off. Three sets of their products are up for grabs.
From wet coal to power station sabotage at Eskom, South Africa’s power utility has been turning the consumer’s lights off at odd times. It’s especially inconvenient when torch batteries and power banks are going flat. Enter Charged Power. The combo between its high-capacity power banks and USB rechargeable AA and AAA batteries make it very convenient to keep the lights on even when the lights are out.
The powerbanks are branded CHJGD, with two ranges, namely high capacity units called Premium Magnum Opus, and the lighter Ultra Compact units, all in a small form-factor. The power banks range from 21000mAh with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support – meaning fast charging of compatible smartphones – to 5000mAh power banks that can charge most phones a couple of times.
CHJGD Premium Magnum Opus includes two types of high-performance powerbanks, one with 21000mAh capacity and the other with 10000mAh. Both support Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0, which allows smartphones using the Qualcomm Quick Charge chip to be charged up to 80% in 35 minutes, compared to regular chargers getting to 20% in that time. The powerbanks feature LCD screens that show how much battery they have left as a percentage, and LED lights that act as torches. Dual USB ports allow two devices to be charged at the same time, and the units include overheating protection.
The CHJGD Ultra Compact range come in a much smaller form factor that’s much lighter. They come in 10000mAh and 5000mAh variants, and feature cool designs like airplane boarding passes, traditional South African patterns, and Ferrari imagery. They also feature fast charging at 2.1A, and a four-LED battery indicator. USB cables are included for micro USB devices, as well as an adapter for newer iPhone and iPad devices. They also feature short-circuit and high temperature protection.
For battery powered devices, Charged Power offers the Infinite Power range of AA and AAA USB-rechargeable batteries. These can be used in torches, toys, and remote controls, among many other gadgets. They make use of Micro-USB ports directly on the batteries to recharge, meaning no proprietary chargers are needed for these batteries. They can be recharged up to 500 times, making them some of the most affordable batteries in the long run.
They come in AA and AAA variants, which are 1000 mAh and 450 mAh respectively per battery. The batteries also feature a soft button, which indicate charge level. From flat, they take around 5,5 hours to charge. They last depending on the device in which they are used. Remotes may last for months, while toys that draw a lot of power may last a few days.
The best part is the batteries can be used with the power banks, meaning if there’s no power for a while, torch batteries can remain charged.
To bring the power to the people, Charged Power has provided Gadget with 3 bundles of power banks and USB-rechargeable batteries. The bundles include Infinite Power batteries, one AA and one AAA set, and a 10000mAh power bank from the Premium Magnum Opus range or Ultra Compact range.
To stand a chance of winning this set, follow us on Twitter on @GadgetZA, follow Charged Power on @ChargedPower, and answer a simple question about the names of the power banks and USB-rechargeable batteries.