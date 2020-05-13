Netflix African Original Blood & Water trailer revealed

Thought you were too cool for school? Meet the glamorous cool-kids of Parkhurst College in the first-look trailer for the Netflix African Original, Blood & Water – the much anticipated 6-part young adult drama series that delves deep into the tapestry of youth and identity culture.

Viewers follow the exploits of the intelligent, proactive and impulsive 16-year-old Puleng Khumalo, as she engineers her transfer to the school to investigate the 17-year-old cold case of her abducted-at-birth older sister she’s never met.

You’d be excused for thinking that life for these uber-privileged high-schoolers revolves around parties, passion and a healthy dose of gossip, but beneath the surface runs a mystery that has every one of them firmly in its grip. Are people who they say they are? Is the head-girl-elect as perfect as she seems? Will Puleng ever find out the truth about her missing sister, abducted as a newborn? Is blood really thicker than water?

Blood & Water premieres on 20 May.