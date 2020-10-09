Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit remastered coming next month

Criterion Games and Stellar Entertainment are reigniting the thrill of the chase in Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered. The game features enhanced visuals and cross-platform asynchronous multiplayer competition, powered by Autolog.

The game will include all main DLC, which delivers an extra six hours of gameplay and more than 30 challenges. It brings back Criterion’s critically-acclaimed Need for Speed debut, which won the Best Racing Game Award from the Game Critics Awards in 2010 and The British Academy Video Games Award for Multiplayer in 2011.



Matt Webster, VP of Criterion Games, says: “Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit was ahead of its time when it released in 2010 as we built an automatic comparison and friend recommendation system in the game before that type of thing became a norm in today’s world. Now, we’re delighted to be bringing that spirit of timeless racing competition back to new platforms and players where they can connect, compare and compete no matter what platform they’re on, even on the go this time with the Nintendo Switch. Fuelled by Autolog and some of the world’s most desirable and classic supercars, this will create the most heart-pumping socially competitive racing experience.”

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered features the graphical enhancements of the world of Seacrest County, where the winding roads and exotic supercars offer an adrenaline-filled sense of speed. A deep single-player career delivers the action of both sides of the law, where supercharged cop interceptors with tactical weaponry can bust their suspects, and elite racers can level the playing field with counterattacks and defensive manoeuvres.

Through a seamlessly linked multiplayer experience across all race modes, players can play their career solo or take on friends to earn Bounty and unlock new cars, weapons, and equipment. The game will also include all the additional post-launch content, like the Armed and Dangerous and Lamborghini Untamed modes, woven into the game’s experience. New achievements, car colours, reduced hard stops, an updated photo mode and multiple quality of life updates make this the best time to reignite the pursuit on either side of the law. After launch, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered will also see the addition of car wraps, which will give players more customisation options.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered’s ground-breaking Autolog technology returns to connect players with friends in head-to-head asynchronous competition, instinctively delivering and recommending challenges based on their results. The Autolog feature also enables players to compare and share all their experiences, pictures and challenges with cross-platform multiplayer, giving players the opportunity to compete with each other across available platforms.

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered will launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC on 6 November; and Nintendo Switch on 13 November.

