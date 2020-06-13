NBA 2K21 reveals PS5 trailer

The first 2K title to be shown on next-gen hardware, NBA 2K21 is being built to fully utilise the power, speed and technology of the PlayStation 5, and promises to be the premier sports gaming experience, and a standout visual showcase for the next generation of gaming.

“New console launches are few and far between, and we’re incredibly excited to show a sneak peek at what our fans can look forward to from NBA 2K21 running on next-gen hardware,” says Melissa Bell, Senior Vice President, Global Marketing at 2K. “Today’s showing is just a glimpse of how our team is building the future of gaming with NBA 2K21, and how we’re creating the most realistic sports simulation on the planet – a must-have title for sports fans and gamers alike this year.”

The full-length trailer, released by 2K following the event, features NBA star Zion Williamson and co-founder of Visual Concepts Greg Thomas highlighting the next-gen console’s ability to deliver lightning-fast load times and incredibly realistic visuals, capable of showcasing the legends of today with the technology of tomorrow. Zion is also shown demonstrating his handles before executing a backboard-shattering dunk – all captured in-engine with extremely high visual fidelity, bringing NBA 2K21’s basketball simulation closer to real life.

“From graphics as in-your-face as Zion’s dunk to almost unrecognizable loading speeds of less than two seconds, NBA 2K21 for next gen is poised to shatter all our previous notions of what this franchise can deliver,” says Thomas. ”With 2K21, we’ve got something that merges incredible graphic capabilities with new in-game opportunities to reset the sports sim standard.”

“I’m hyped by how realistic the next gen gameplay is and how accurately it captures my looks and playing style,” says New Orleans Pelicans’ Zion Williamson. “It’s mind blowing to see what 2K has created with NBA 2K21. I can’t wait to see what else NBA 2K21 has in store.”

For next-gen, NBA 2K21 will feature improved load speeds, higher visual fidelity, and an larger breadth of content for basketball fans and players. Fans can expect new game features, game modes, brand partnerships, social events, in-game experiences, and a new soundtrack. These updates will set the bar for sports simulation games when the game debuts later this year.

For more information on NBA 2K21, please visit www.nba.2k.com.