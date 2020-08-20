NBA 2K20 now costs R56 on Steam

NBA 2K20, the basketball simulation game, is selling at a steep 92% discount for PC players. This is a rare occurence for games that are still so new, especially considering the best-in-class graphics and gameplay it offers.

Until 1 September, PC players can pick up the game up on Steam for a mere R55.92 – a discount that’s almost unheard of for such a fresh game.

Game developer 2K and publisher Take Two Interactive provided the following information on the game’s features:

As Real as it Gets – NBA 2K20 pushes the boundaries of basketball simulation further than ever. Take control of your offense with the next evolution of the Pro Stick, execute seamless pick and rolls, and evade the defense with the new dribble size-up system and more.

WNBA – For the first time, all 12 WNBA teams and players are in the game and ready to run in Play Now and Season modes. Complete with gameplay animations, play styles, and visuals built for the women's game.

When the Lights are Brightest – Executive produced by LeBron James and SpringHill Entertainment, the game's MyCareer mode features topical storylines that hit on current social issues. Live the life of an NBA prospect on a quest for success both on and off the court, with your path to stardom firmly in your hands. The cinematic narrative was directed by up-and-coming visionary Sheldon Candis, and features a star-studded cast, including Idris Elba, Rosario Dawson, and NBA all-stars past and present.

MyPlayer – The new MyPlayer Builder allows players to make decisions on every aspect of their MyPlayer's potential, including choosing their own Takeover and the new, much faster MyPlayer progression system that allows players to modify badges while they work.

The Next Neighborhood – Experience a more vibrant, active neighbourhood in the game. Access 2K Compete Events, unlock animations with the new Show-Off Stick, play a round on the 9-hole Disc Golf course, and earn more gear.

To claim the special, visit NBA 2K’s Steam purchase page.