Nasty C’s travels to Japan with Netflix

A new 48-minute Netfllix documentary, Zuluman Man With Some Power Takes Japan, is set to give fans a glimpse into who Nasty C is. The Durban-born rapper shares in some of the humbling parts of his Japanese escape, and the normalcy and simplicity his celebrity doesn’t afford him in Africa.

“I felt safe on the streets, I took the cab, I felt normal and I loved that experience,” said the Palm Trees star. The kindness of the locals is one of the things that stood out for him, even with the language barrier.

Zuluman Man With Some Power Takes Japan will be available to stream on Netflix on 25 September 2020.