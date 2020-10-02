Nasty C’s Netflix travel documentary – Out now

Viewers can join rapper Nasty C with his experiences in Japan as he journeys through Japanese culture in Zulu Man in Japan. The Durban-born rapper shares some of the humbling moments of his Japanese getaway, and the normalcy and simplicity his celebrity status doesn’t afford him in Africa.

“I felt safe on the streets, I took the cab, I felt normal and I loved that experience,” says Nasty C. The kindness of the locals is one of the things that stood out for him, even with the language barrier.

Zuluman Man With Some Power Takes Japan is available to stream now on Netflix.