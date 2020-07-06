Nando’s hits the Kerbside spot with full marks

The recently introduced Kerbside service from Nando’s is its latest initiative to keep social distancing to a maximum. It does this by keeping customers in their cars and letting staff bring the food directly to their windows. This differs from the normal drive-through offered by most other outlets in that ordering and paying is all done before, thus limiting queuing time.

Once I had downloaded and installed the Nando’s app, I registered with my e-mail address and password and entered my car details, including make, colour and number plate. I was then presented with a rather extensive but very well laid-out and easy-to-navigate menu.

I opted for the full chicken plus two side orders, which I customised to my liking. I selected the hot chicken and opted for it to be cut into portions and asked for extra sauce. For the side orders I selected coleslaw and potatoes wedges, which I wanted spicy. The side orders range from Nando’s rolls, to salads, to cool drinks.

After that I tapped the “Bag It” button which took me to the apps’s checkout section. There I was asked if I wanted to pay now or upon arrival. I would suggest the pay now option to get all the formalities out of the way.

Once done, I ensured the Kerbside option was selected, chose the Nando’s outlet where I wanted to collect the meal, and the estimated time of collection.

When I arrived at the branch I found the dedicated Kerbside parking and hit the “I have arrived” button on the app. In less than minutes I was greeted by a very pleasant security guard telling me that my order was on its way.

After a few minutes two very polite staff members with smiles all around arrived at my window – both of whom were wearing masks. The first one had hand-sanitiser, the second had my order. Once everything was confirmed and correct, my food was passed through my window and I was on my way home – in under five minutes.

The chicken was piping hot and cooked to perfection – a clear indication that it had not spent any time under a salamander or heating light as many fast food operators often do.

Ratings:

App navigation and ease of use – excellent

Ordering functionality – excellent

Staff friendliness – excellent

Food – excellent

Overall the Kerbside service is a great alternative to drive-though and definitely serves its function as a means to maximise social distancing. I will definitely be using it again.