Featured
Nando’s hits the Kerbside spot with full marks
After highlighting the Nando’s Kerbside service in his most recent AppDate, SEAN BACHER tries it out.
The recently introduced Kerbside service from Nando’s is its latest initiative to keep social distancing to a maximum. It does this by keeping customers in their cars and letting staff bring the food directly to their windows. This differs from the normal drive-through offered by most other outlets in that ordering and paying is all done before, thus limiting queuing time.
Once I had downloaded and installed the Nando’s app, I registered with my e-mail address and password and entered my car details, including make, colour and number plate. I was then presented with a rather extensive but very well laid-out and easy-to-navigate menu.
I opted for the full chicken plus two side orders, which I customised to my liking. I selected the hot chicken and opted for it to be cut into portions and asked for extra sauce. For the side orders I selected coleslaw and potatoes wedges, which I wanted spicy. The side orders range from Nando’s rolls, to salads, to cool drinks.
After that I tapped the “Bag It” button which took me to the apps’s checkout section. There I was asked if I wanted to pay now or upon arrival. I would suggest the pay now option to get all the formalities out of the way.
Once done, I ensured the Kerbside option was selected, chose the Nando’s outlet where I wanted to collect the meal, and the estimated time of collection.
When I arrived at the branch I found the dedicated Kerbside parking and hit the “I have arrived” button on the app. In less than minutes I was greeted by a very pleasant security guard telling me that my order was on its way.
After a few minutes two very polite staff members with smiles all around arrived at my window – both of whom were wearing masks. The first one had hand-sanitiser, the second had my order. Once everything was confirmed and correct, my food was passed through my window and I was on my way home – in under five minutes.
The chicken was piping hot and cooked to perfection – a clear indication that it had not spent any time under a salamander or heating light as many fast food operators often do.
Ratings:
- App navigation and ease of use – excellent
- Ordering functionality – excellent
- Staff friendliness – excellent
- Food – excellent
Overall the Kerbside service is a great alternative to drive-though and definitely serves its function as a means to maximise social distancing. I will definitely be using it again.