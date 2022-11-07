Namola comes to DStv

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The on-demand, emergency response app was recently acquired by MultiChoice.

Namola is a South African app that connects people in distress with its large network of suppliers for a variety of emergency situations.

It then dispatches responders to the distress signal, anywhere in the country. The signals can be tracked from a Wi-Fi/data-enabled smartphone.

The Namola App allows users to:

Request help

Get assisted fast when they need it, with a typical dispatch time of 2 minutes and 30 seconds.

Share their location with trusted loved ones.

Join conversations within their local communities so they can share and see what’s happening in their area.

Geo-location also allows users to connect to communities they are in when they are on the go.

DStv customers (Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Family, Access & EasyView) can add a Namola subscription to their active DStv bill for ease of payment. DStv customers can select from 3 plans, at rates only available to DStv customers:

Individual Plan (cover for 1 person): R29pm (normally R59pm)

Couples Plan (cover for 2 people): R49pm (normally R99pm)

Family Plan (cover for up to 5 people): R99pm (normally R129pm)

The only difference in the three plans listed above is the number of people supported.

Any South African based DStv customer with an active DStv subscription can add Namola to their monthly bill. All Namola Plus Plans come with a 30-day free trial.

“The acquisition of Namola is proof that MultiChoice is evolving its strategies and expanding its platform ambition through the diversification of services available to subscribers, beyond video entertainment,” says the company.