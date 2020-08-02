MultiChoice, Canal+ team up for new series

A co-production deal between MultiChoice and global broadcasting TV operator Canal+ will see the creation of a 10-part epic series, Blood Psalms, based on South Africa’s pre-colonial mythology. It will be broadcast in 2021 on MultiChoice’s streaming service Showmax, and on the CANAL+ myCanal platform in Africa.

“This massive co-production highlights Showmax’s commitment to a dynamic approach to superior quality content,” says Yolisa Pahle, MultiChoice Group CEO for general entertainment and connected video. “The partnership with Canal+ also creates an environment that is ripe for invaluable skills exchange between the South African and French production teams.”

The Canal+ Group is a major player in Pay TV worldwide, with more than 20-million subscribers. Directly through its subsidiary, Studiocanal, it hasproduced many riveting box-office hits. Showmax offers its viewers selected live sport; news; movies and series, including Deon Meyer’s Trackers and HBO’s Game of Thrones.

Shot in the Eastern Cape, Gauteng and North West provinces, Blood Psalms tells the powerful story of a fierce teenage African queen, Zazi, who battles a world-ending prophecy to navigate her people through complexities, politics and endless wars.

Fabrice Faux, chief content officer of Canal+ International, says: “This African story, inspired by a Xhosa legend, will carry our viewers into mythological and epic adventures. With an outstanding directing and production team and a talented cast, Blood Psalms promises to be a big phenomenon that will resonate in all of Africa and internationally.”

Award-winning creative duo Layla Swart and Jahmil X.T Qubeka are the brains behind the series. The team, as producers and co-owners of Yellowbone Entertainment, are bringing Blood Psalms to life after the successful big screen premiere of their hit boxing movie Knuckle City earlier this year. Blood Psalms enlists among the best local talent to tell a story that explores and preserves Africa’s rich heritage.

“Every one of the actors selected brings their own unique ability to authentically translate this magical epic onto screen,” says Swart. “The goal, for us, is to ensure that the golden thread of Africa’s stunning history really shines. The story of Blood Psalms not only entertains, but also contributes to the preservation of African culture and languages as authentically told by Africans, to be enjoyed by the world.”

The Blood Psalms production was made possible by several key partners, including the Department of Trade and Industry (DTi), M-Net, the Eastern Cape Economic Development Corporation (ECDC) and the MultiChoice Innovation Fund, which supports South African entrepreneurs in bringing their creative business ideas to life.

Blood Psalms Full Cast List: