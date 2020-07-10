Mucho Mucho Amor – Now available on Netflix

Every day for decades, Walter Mercado — the iconic, gender non-conforming astrologer — mesmerized 120 million Latino viewers with his extravagance and positivity. Then he vanished from the public eye.

Award-winning documentarians Cristina Costantini (Science Fair) and Kareem Tabsch (The Last Resort) directed Mucho Mucho Amor, produced by Alex Fumero (I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson).

The Netflix Original film premiered in January at the Sundance Film Festival, and is available to stream now on Netflix.