MTN offers 1GB for R29, but to use in a day

MTN customers are now able to purchase 1GB of data for one day for R29; or pay R149 upfront for a daily allocation of 1GB of data every day for seven days, amounting to R21 for 1GB a day, on MTN’s new EverydayGigs plan.

“Developed specifically to cater for customer’s daily data usage needs and affordability constraints, MTN’s EverydayGigs is an easy, hassle-free and cost-effective data solution that guarantees daily connectivity for MTN customers,” the company said in a statement.

For high-data prepaid usage, customers can purchase a 30GB monthly bundle for R499 once off and get an allocation of 1GB data every day for 30 days. This amounts to a total of 30GB over 30 days, priced at only R16 per day. Customers who opt for the R699 package will get 2GB every day for 30 days.

“Our aim with EverydayGigs is to keep our customers connected at all times,” says Jacqui O’Sullivan, Executive Head for Corporate Affairs, MTN SA.. “Customers won’t need to worry if they deplete all their data in one day as they will just get more the next day – giving all our customers a sense of security with a guarantee that they will be connected again tomorrow without the worry of finding money to purchase another bundle.”

MTN EverydayGigs offers customers the option to personalise their purchase in line with usage needs and budget. Customers can get a range of personalised EverydayGigs bundles available via the USSD code *142#, based on their specific usage behaviour

“This is the first offer of this kind, at these prices, in the South African market,” says O’Sullivan. “MTN EverydayGigs is just another innovation aimed at enabling all South Africans to access a modern, connected life.”

MTN customers can buy EverydayGigs from the MTN USSD menu *136*2# or the MyMTNoffers menu *142#, as well as from MTN stores or sales agents across regions.

Outlined below is the range of MTN EverydayGigs offers available on *136*2#:

Bundle Type Price Data Data Allocation Daily R29 1GB 1GB Anytime once-off Bundle allocation Daily R49 2GB 2GB Anytime once-off Bundle allocation Weekly R149 7GB 1GB Anytime Bundle per day for 7 days Weekly R199 14GB 2GB Anytime Bundle per day for 7 days Monthly R499 30GB 1GB Anytime Bundle pe day for 30 days Monthly R699 60GB 2GB Anytime Bundle per day for 30 days

All bundles have a Daily Data allocation that is valid until midnight (23:59).