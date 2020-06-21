MTN launches new social pass bundles for youth

The new MTN Pulse Social Pass bundles are an extension to the existing Social bundles. These competitive bundles provide Youth customers on MTN Pulse with access to Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and YouTube, in one bundle.

“Social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube and Twitter are essential for our youth customers to remain connected,” says Nonhlanhla Sibiya, manager for MTN Pulse, MTN SA.” Through these attractively priced bundles, MTN is connecting its youth customers with the services that resonate with them by ensuring that they can use their favourite online platforms to connect with friends and families. These bundles have been introduced at an opportune time when more people are interacting online due to restrictions on personal movement,”

In addition, MTN has also launch a 1-hour 500MB TikTok bundle as part of the MTN Pulse Social Bundles. This is to cater for the MTN Pulse subscribers who need access to TikTok at an affordable price. This means they can also join in the TikTok movement and stay entertained.

The pricing for the new social pass bundles are as follows:

Price Bundle Social media platforms Validity R10 500MB WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram 1 Day R25 1GB WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram 3 Days R50 2GB WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram 7 Days R99 5GB WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram 30 Days R5 500MB TikTok 1 Hour

The MTN Pulse social media bundle promotion is only available for customers that are on MTN Pulse. Existing MTN customers who wish to migrate to the MTN Pulse price plan should dial *411# and choose ‘Join’ or dial *136*0# and select option 5 for migration. Alternatively, such customers can register to join MTN Pulse.