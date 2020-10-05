Featured
Motorola takes second shot in foldable phone war
The next big contender for foldable phone leadership went on sale in the USA on Friday, writes ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK.
There is now a third serious contender in the foldable phone wars, as Motorola demonstrated on Friday that its initial foray in January was not a once-off.
The Motorola Razr 5G went on sale with a far more convincing offering than its first outing, much as Samsung raised its game with the Galaxy Fold 2 launched recently.
Naturally, the new Razr is an improvement over the first in almost every department, so it sounds a little absurd when this in itself is trumpeted as a triumph. It’s a little like Apple always boasting that its latest iPhone is its most powerful yet. Well. It had better be.
In Motorola’s case, the first edition was a little underwhelming. Aside from numerous delays of its promised launch date, it ran on a processor that was a year behind most flagship phones, and its camera array was what one would expect in mid-range phones.
The one thing it had going for it – astonishingly for the newest form factor in handsets – was nostalgia. It drew on Motorola’s legacy of iconic designs that gave the world the first flip phone back in the 1990s. Even its name was clarion call to nostalgia – it was positioned as a successor to the Razr of the early 2000s, which gave the world absurdly thin devices, still in a flip design. It was a massive best-seller, and still fondly remembered.
This is probably the main reason Motorola chose to retain the flip feel, in the sense that the folded phone is really just a compact unit best suited to notifications, while the unfolded device is a regular smartphone, similar in concept to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip.
It has a tiny 2.7-inch front display, filled with shortcuts, and a 6.2-inch screen unfolded. It has an OLED panel with an 876×1242 resolution, well below that of its rivals. It has a single rear camera, although with a cool 48 Megapixel wide-angle lens and numerous shooting modes, while the front offers a 20MP wide-angle lens. Not bad, but not the Android you’ve been looking for.
Here are the full specs of the Motorola Razr 5G, as provided by GSMArena:
- Body:
- Unfolded: 169.2×72.6×7.9mm;
- Folded: 91.7×72.6×16 mm; 192g;
- Plastic front (opened), glass front (closed, Gorilla Glass 5), glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), aluminum frame (7000 series), hinge (stainless steel); Water-repellent coating; Colors: Polished Graphite, Blush Gold, Liquid Mercury.
- Display: 6.20″ Foldable P-OLED, 876x2142px resolution, 22:9 aspect ratio, 373ppi; Second external G-OLED display, 2.7″, 600x800px.
- Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G (7 nm): Octa-core (1×2.4 GHz Kryo 475 Prime & 1×2.2 GHz Kryo 475 Gold & 6×1.8 GHz Kryo 475 Silver); Adreno 620.
- Memory: 256GB 8GB RAM.
- OS/Software: Android 10.
- Rear camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm, 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF, OIS; Dual-LED dual-tone flash, auto HDR, panorama.
- Front camera: 20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 0.8µm; Auto HDR.
- Video capture: Rear camera: 4K@30fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS; Front camera: 1080p@30/60fps.
- Battery: 2800mAh; Fast charging 15W.
- Misc: Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer; NFC.