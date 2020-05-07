Mortal Kombat 11 gets Aftermath expansion

Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has announced Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, a new expansion for Mortal Kombat 11, the best-selling title in franchise history, named Fighting Game of the Year at the 2019 D.I.C.E. Awards.

Set for a global release on digital on 26 May, it was developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios. Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath expands the critically acclaimed story campaign with a new cinematic narrative focused on trust and deceit. The expansion will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, PC and Stadia.

The epic saga continues as Fire God Liu Kang, the new keeper of time and protector of Earthrealm, must enlist the help of unlikely allies and familiar foes to forge a new history as the fate of two worlds hang in the balance.

Adding to the growing roster of playable fighters, the new expansion features the triumphant return of Fujin, the God of Wind who serves as Earthrealm’s protector alongside his brother Raiden, and Sheeva, the four-armed, half-human and half-dragon queen of the ancient Shokan race.

RoboCop, the iconic, highly advanced cybernetic police officer, will make his first appearance in the franchise, continuing the pedigree of popular Mortal Kombat guest fighters. RoboCop features the voice and likeness of actor Peter Weller, who portrayed the popular character in both the original RoboCop (1987) film and the sequel, RoboCop 2 (1990).

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath will also include three new character skin packs to be released over time.

All Mortal Kombat 11 owners will have access to new Stages, including the return of the Klassic Dead Pool and Soul Chamber arenas, accompanied by Stage Fatalities, the fan-favourite finishing moves that use the environment to destroy opponents, and the Friendships feature from the ‘90s, which allows players to take down their adversaries with a hint of kindness.

These features will be available as a free content update in conjunction with the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath release.

“Our fans have really enjoyed the story campaign in Mortal Kombat, and we’re happy to continue the narrative and add new characters to the roster with Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath,” says Ed Boon, Creative Director, NetherRealm Studios. “In addition, Friendships and Stage Fatalities are being added as part of the free content update for all Mortal Kombat 11 players. Both are fan-favorite features that we’re excited to finally bring back to the franchise.”

Those who have already purchased Mortal Kombat 11 can preorder the Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath expansion now for $39.99 or the Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath + Kombat Pack Bundle for $49.99.

All preorders will receive the Eternal Klash Skin Pack at launch, featuring three new character skin variants – “Unbound Rage” Scorpion inspired by Mortal Kombat (2011), “Son of Arctika” Sub-Zero inspired by Mortal Kombat: Deception and “Kori Power” Frost, a Klassic version of the Lin Kuei warrior.