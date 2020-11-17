Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate reveals Rambo vs Terminator

Warner Bros Games and NetherRealm Studios have revealed a pair of blockbuster Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate gameplay trailers featuring Rambo and the Terminator.

This Klassic Konfrontation brings together the two popular culture icons in brutal fashion, pitting Rambo, the former Special Forces soldier, against the Terminator T-800, the ruthless cyborg assassin.

In the new trailers, each with an alternate ending, Rambo draws first blood and is triumphant in round one, followed by the Terminator winning round two. Depending on where loyalties lie, it will be up to players to decide which fighter wins the ultimate tiebreaker on 17 November when Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate launches.

Rambo joins the roster as a new playable fighter as part of Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate and Kombat Pack 2, featuring the voice and likeness of actor Sylvester Stallone, along with character skin variants inspired by the First Blood, Rambo: First Blood Part II and Rambo III films.

The Terminator T-800 in Mortal Kombat 11 is inspired by the Skydance and Paramount Pictures film Terminator: Dark Fate and features the likeness of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is scheduled to release on 17 November on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Stadia. All Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Kollection, and Mortal Kombat 11 main game owners and new buyers on PS4 or Xbox One consoles will be able to download the PS5 or Xbox Series X and S version of their game at no additional cost.

To learn more about Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, visit MortalKombat.com.