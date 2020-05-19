Mitsubishi Electric introduces “Touch Free” elevators

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, touch-free call interface with elevators can help protect passengers and make them feel more comfortable. The smartphone application is designed for users to have less contact with elevators that are equipped with the Mitsubishi Electric Sigma AI 2200C Destination Oriented Allocation System (DOAS).

With the application, users who have passed an entrance security checkpoint can call an elevator remotely. The application displays the user’s assigned elevator and its current status, and alerts the passenger as the elevator car approaches, to assist in touch-free boarding.

Mitsubishi Electric provided the following information on features of the app:

ID Card Call – allows users to sync their security-issued ID cards to call an elevator directly to their office floor upon swiping for entry into the building

Smartphone Call – provides users with the option to call an elevator from anywhere in the building and set both the arrival and destination floors in advance

Call Status – tracks the status of the users’ assigned elevator in real time and sends a notification alert to their smartphone upon its arrival

The system is equivalent to holding the elevator controls in the palm of your hand, and eliminates the need to directly interact with the elevator fixtures, providing additional health benefits. Users can also set a default call mode for specific needs, for example, to request cars that are wheelchair accessible.

“Our goal at Mitsubishi Electric is always to provide quality and convenience to the user,” says Chris Cole, national sales and marketing manager at Mitsubishi Electric US’s elevator and escalator division. “Especially these days, it’s important to be able to offer solutions to building owners that keeps passengers from having to touch common surfaces. We work diligently to create products that set us apart and respond to changing user needs, and anticipate a positive response to our latest innovation.”

