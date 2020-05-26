Minecraft: Dungeons – Out today

Minecraft: Dungeons is a new action-adventure game inspired by classic dungeon crawlers, where you’ll constantly discover new weapons and items that will help you defeat a ruthless swarm of new-and-nasty mobs.

Brave the dungeons alone, or team up with friends. Up to four players can battle together through action-packed, treasure-stuffed, wildly varied levels, all in an epic quest to save the villagers and take down the evil Arch-Illager.



Discover new weapons and items that will help you defeat a ruthless swarm of new-and-nasty mobs. Fight or flee through canyons, swamps and – of course – mines. Any adventurer brave or foolish enough (or a bit-of-both!) to explore this blocky and beautiful world will need to come prepared.

Minecraft: Dungeons was created by a small and dedicated team in Stockholm, Sweden. This has been a passion project for them, and is inspired by their love of classic dungeon crawler games.

Minecraft: Dungeons is available on the Microsoft Store for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.