Microsoft Surface devices land in SA

As outlined in the announcement around 3 weeks ago, Microsoft and Tarsus will initially supply the Surface Laptop 3 and Surface Pro 7 models to South African channels. These include selected Microsoft Distribution Managed Partners (DMP) and limited retailers.

The Microsoft Surface Commercial products for businesses will be gradually introduced, with supply limited to pre-approved Microsoft DMPs only.

This marks the first time that Microsoft Surface products are available in South Africa through traditional South African channels. Designed with a premium look-and-feel and tight integration with Microsoft 365, the Surface Windows 10 devices are aimed at discerning professional users and consumers looking for a device that balances security, aesthetics, speed, and versatility.

Says Gary Pickford, chief commercial officer of Tarsus Distribution: “We’re excited to introduce the Surface Laptop and Pro products to the South African market, offering a new, Windows-powered alternative in the premium mobile segment. The first two models we are providing to our channel offer a blend of speed, style and versatility for notebook and tablet users looking for a Windows device with a high-quality finish and plenty of power under the hood.”

Surface Pro

The 12.3” Surface Pro 7 is a versatile 2-in-1 device, and sports a 10th Generation Intel Core processor, both USB-A and USB-C, and an all-day battery. The high-res 12.3” PixelSense Display touchscreen with ambient light sensing also automatically adjusts to lighting conditions. Accessories will also be made available, which include a range of Surface Type covers, Surface Arc Mouse, and Surface Pens.

Surface Laptop 3

The Surface Laptop 3 is a laptop that offers all-day battery life and eye-catching finishes. Surface Laptop 3 offers a comfortable typing experience, with a 20% larger glass trackpad, both USB-A and USB-C, and Fast Charging, taking your Surface device to an 80% charge in about an hour.

The Surface Laptop 3 15” packs a punch through the integrated graphics performance of its AMD Ryzen Surface Edition processor, while the Surface Laptop 3 13.5” has a 10th Gen Intel Core processor inside.

The Surface devices are available now from retailers including Incredible Connection.