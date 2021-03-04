Merc E-Class takes driver assist further

The latest iteration of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class Sedan, which arrives in South Africa this month, introduces the manufacturer’s new driving assistance systems.

The most significant of these is Active Distance Assist Distronic, with route-based speed adjustment, which recognises and responds to tailbacks and slow-moving traffic before the driver becomes aware of them. When a traffic jam is detected – and if the driver does not choose to slow down – Distronic reduces the speed to around 100 km/h as a precaution.

Mercedes Benz South Africa provided the following information on other new features:

Active Tailback Assist can substantially assist the driver with lane-keeping and maintaining a safe distance at speeds up to around 60 km/h, with a high degree of accuracy.

Active Blind Spot Assist lowers the risk of a collision with other road users, like passing cyclists. It also monitors the blind spot when at standstill, and can warn the driver of approaching vehicles, motorcycles or bicycles when opening the door.

Side View enables a 360° view of the exterior of the vehicle. The extended side view makes it easier to manoeuvre alongside nearby obstacles such as kerbs and garage walls.

Energising seat kinetics is another new feature in the E-Class. It supports changes in seated posture by means of minute movements of the seat cushion and backrest when on a journey. It interfaces with various comfort systems in the vehicle, and uses musical and lighting moods, plus a number of massage modes. The aim is for passengers to feel well and relaxed during demanding or monotonous journeys.

With over 14-million units delivered since 1946, says the company, the E-Class is the bestselling model series in the history of Mercedes-Benz, with many regarding it as the heart of the brand.

Johannes Fritz, co-CEO of Mercedes-Benz South Africa and executive director for Mercedes-Benz Cars, says customers of the E-Class are among the most loyal fans of the Mercedes star.

“Eight out of ten customers of the E-Class Sedan remain loyal to Mercedes-Benz when buying their next vehicle,” says Fritz. “The tenth generation of the E-Class set styling trends in 2016 with its clean, yet the emotionally appealing design and an exclusive, high-quality interior. Together with the wealth of innovation in areas like driving assistance systems, it proved extremely successful, with more than 1.2-million customers around the world buying a current-generation E-Class Sedan. Our latest extensive facelift builds on that platform to deliver the most advanced E-Class Sedan yet.”

The facelifted front end includes two chrome louvres and vertical high-gloss black struts providing a sporty and elegant appearance. The designers also updated the Sedan’s rear end with a new bumper, split tail lamps and a new boot lid.

The interior includes a new steering wheel with touch controls, large display screens as standard (2 x 10.25 inches), and the latest generation of the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) multimedia system. MBUX incudes the now-familiar “Hey Mercedes” voice control and augmented reality that displays additional information, such as house numbers, in the video image of the surroundings.

The new E-Class features Urban Guard, which offers all-round surveillance of the parked vehicle. This includes functions like warnings for collision damage warning, tow-away protection and anti-theft.

Mercedes Benz South Africa provided the following information on specifications of the new E-Class vehicles: