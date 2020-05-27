Mazda showcases concept cars in virtual racing

Mazda has released a new virtual-only racing car, the Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept, which it jointly developed with Polyphony Digital. The vehicle is available for download in Gran Turismo Sport for PlayStation 4.

Mazda is aiming to gain more fans by conveying the joy of driving a car to the wide range of people who love digital motor sport, which has been gaining popularity in recent years. Under coronavirus restrictions, car enthusiasts all over the world can still connect online and enjoy the same conditions regardless of country, region, language or generation.

Players who use Mazda vehicles in Gran Turismo Sport, will automatically be granted seed rights to participate in the FIA-certified Gran Turismo Championship (world tours) to be held in various locations around the world in the 2020 season.

Players can also use the car to participate in an esports competition at Japan’s 2020 National Sorts Festival cultural program in Kagoshima prefecture.

The Mazda RX-Vision GT3 Concept is available to download now in Gran Turismo Sport for PlayStation 4.