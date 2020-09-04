Marvel’s Avengers game – Out today

The Marvel’s Avengers game is available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Stadia.

The creative teams at Crystal Dynamics, Square Enix, and Marvel worked with creative agency BBH NY to assemble an all-star team to deliver a blockbuster trailer worthy of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes:

RSA Films’ Jordan Vogt-Roberts, the award-winning filmmaker behind the blockbuster Kong: Skull Island, translated Crystal Dynamics’ take on Marvel’s Avengers’ iconic Super Heroes from the videogame to this fully CG animated spot.

Storied VFX company Industrial Light & Magic brought their decades of experience with Marvel characters.

The team at Skywalker Sound was enlisted to give the CG spot their trademark cinematic sound design.

Marvel’s Avengers launches on September 4th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia.