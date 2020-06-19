Makeup comes to The Sims

MAC Cosmetics joins forces with Maxis to collaborate in the life simulation game The Sims 4 as the first makeup brand available in the game.

Now available as a free base game update, players can experiment with MAC looks in the game’s Create A Sim tool, which enables users to customise the details of their Sims. The collaboration offers users a range of looks with a broad spectrum of skin tones. The looks range from everyday beauty to fashion-forward and avant-garde glam designs.

“For the past 20 years, The Sims has strived to empower people to express themselves—both in the game and in real life—and our collaboration with MAC Cosmetics further celebrates the diversity and creativity of our amazing community,” says Lyndsay Pearson, General Manager and Executive Producer of The Sims. “Players can experiment with these new makeup looks from MAC to create Sims that are unique and redefine their own rules of beauty.”

The collaboration is a natural one between both MAC and The Sims 4 who share the same brand values of inclusivity, self-expression, and creativity.

MAC Director of Makeup Artistry Romero Jennings, who developed the looks, designed each makeup style with varying skin tones in mind.

“As a black makeup artist, it’s especially important that the looks work for Simmers of all skin tones,” said Jennings. “It’s been so much fun to digitally recreate all of my IRL makeup inspirations from endless photo shoots, masterclasses, pop culture, and hundreds of Fashion Weeks. With so many of us around the world staying home, our collaboration will inspire Simmers to become makeup artists expressing themselves in a way the game has never offered before. I can’t wait to see Simmers’ creations both in-game and in real life as well.”

Looks range from iconic and classic to trend-driven and eccentric. The looks are focused on the lips, face and eyes in shades inspired by MAC’s extensive product range.

Simmers are invited to tag their digital or IRL looks on social platforms using #MACxTheSims on social media, or upload their digital makeup creations to The Sims 4 Gallery here.

For more information about MAC Cosmetics, visit macosmetics.com.au and follow Romero Jennings on Instagram and Tik Tok.