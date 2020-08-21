MakerBot CloudPrint offers global 3D printing collaboration

MakerBot, a global leader in 3D printing, has announced MakerBot CloudPrint, software designed to provide a seamless 3D printing workflow for teams to collaborate around the world.

With more people working remotely, there is a greater need for teams to manage their 3D printers and print jobs remotely. MakerBot CloudPrint is a cloud-based 3D printing platform that enables individuals and teams to utilise 3D printing collaboratively, all from within their browser and across multiple devices. It provides familiar software features to MakerBot Print with the scalability of the cloud to provide a more efficient 3D printing workflow management solution. The software is currently offered free to use and is planned to be updated in the future.

“We are experiencing a global phenomenon with more people working remotely than ever before,” says Nadav Goshen, CEO of MakerBot. “Without the right tools, this can lead to a disruption in work and, ultimately, a decrease in performance. We believe that MakerBot CloudPrint is a great solution for individual or team collaboration when away from work.

“It offers an all-in-one solution for users to prepare, queue, print, and manage printers. This new cloud software aims to easily adapt to your workflow, no matter how many printers you have. This solution was built with productivity in mind, and we plan to continuously improve the fastest CAD-to-part benefits of the Method platform.”

The new workflow software has been designed to overcome common challenges associated with 3D printing, such as optimizing utilisation, managing print jobs, and collaborating with team members. MakerBot CloudPrint provides a faster and more advanced print preparation and management solution to enable users to be more productive.

The solution gives users more visibility into and control over their print jobs, from mass production to individually queued jobs. It allows users to prioritise print jobs by project or reorder the print queue based on shifting priorities. With this cloud software, teams can share access to connected MakerBot 3D printers even when working remotely. It is also integrated with Google products, allowing users to access MakerBot applications with familiar tools.

MakerBot provided the following information on key features of MakerBot CloudPrint:

Print preparation : Users can slice and prepare their 3D prints directly from their browser. The new full-featured print preparation view allows for easy part positioning and preview. Users can utilise optimised print modes for a seamlessly controlled experience or access advanced settings on the MakerBot Method platform, such as custom or experimental print profiles.

: Users can slice and prepare their 3D prints directly from their browser. The new full-featured print preparation view allows for easy part positioning and preview. Users can utilise optimised print modes for a seamlessly controlled experience or access advanced settings on the MakerBot Method platform, such as custom or experimental print profiles. Printer management : Users can add, monitor, and control access to connected MakerBot printers from anywhere. The dashboard provides a centralised location to track and view prints directly from a browser.

: Users can add, monitor, and control access to connected MakerBot printers from anywhere. The dashboard provides a centralised location to track and view prints directly from a browser. Queuing : The new printer queuing feature improves the productivity of the machines by queuing print jobs to each connected machine.

: The new printer queuing feature improves the productivity of the machines by queuing print jobs to each connected machine. Collaboration : Printers can be grouped into workspaces and shared with teams, production areas, or classrooms to reduce the hassles and redundancies of multiple printer management.

: Printers can be grouped into workspaces and shared with teams, production areas, or classrooms to reduce the hassles and redundancies of multiple printer management. Advanced Method platform settings: MakerBot CloudPrint unlocks expert settings on the Method platform for users who need more advanced print features. This includes additional MakerBot Labs for Method user settings, custom print profiles, and access to the full portfolio of Method extruders and materials, including single extrusion feature to increase print volume.

MakerBot plans to release additional features for MakerBot CloudPrint in the near future, including improved print job queuing and organisation, custom print modes, per layer preview improvements, and improved printer monitoring.

For more information on MakerBot CloudPrint, visit https://www.makerbot.com/3d-printers/cloudprint.