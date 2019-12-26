Featured
Mainstreaming disability in ICT adds to value chain
By KHETHIWE NKUNA, Head of Corporate Citizenship and Inclusion & Diversity Lead for Accenture, Africa
Every eight in hundred people in South Africa are living with disability. This is according to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) which states that the national disability prevalence rate is 7.5%, translating to nearly 4.3 million South Africans who are disabled. As defined in the Employment Equity Act, people with disabilities are “those who have long-term or recurring physical, sensory, or mental impairment which substantially limits their prospect of entry into or advancement in employment” (EE Act no. 55 of 1998). Although 4.3 million is a significant number, they make up much less than 1% of all people employed in our country, and with the employment rate already low, their prospects are even lower. Why could this be?
Discrimination against people with disabilities is still entrenched in today’s society, especially in the workplace and as such, they are either not fully accommodated, or are left entirely out of employment opportunities. This discrimination often starts earlier than when they enter the labour market. Many of them are not able to access certain courses, especially at the tertiary level for different reasons. Schools may not be disability-friendly or may not offer special teaching options; thus excluding many students from the education system and further reducing their chances of employment. With the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) already taking over the workplace, one can only imagine how increasingly challenging it may get to find employment without the necessary skills needed for the future of work, particularly for someone with a disability.
Success story – disability is still EmployAbility
At Accenture, developing skills has always been a priority. We welcome people with different capabilities, perspectives, and experiences because we believe that this diversity emanates in novel ideas and approaches to business challenges, a higher level of innovative thinking and more varied tactics that help achieve greater levels of success.
Our Skills to Succeed initiative – launched in 2009 to advance employment and entrepreneurship opportunities – is one of our proudest accomplishments. It addresses the global need for skills that open doors to employment by drawing on two of Accenture’s unique capabilities: our training talent and our ability to convene powerful partnerships.
On recognising the need for specialised future skills training for people with disabilities, Accenture initiated the EmployAbility Cadet Programme. This three-year programme which benefits ten learners living with disability offers accredited training to pursue career opportunities within the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector.
The participating candidates receive not only formal education but also practical experience and mentoring in a real work environment, so that they are confident and knowledgeable, able to interact comfortably in any working environment, grow their business skills and establish a strong work ethic. Each graduate will complete an 18-month internship programme in the Delivery Centre within Accenture Technology. With this, we believe they will be empowered, highly motivated, skilled digital artisans. This practical approach is the best way of attracting and retaining people with disabilities into the ICT sector and ensuring that the programme creates sustainable and career-focused employment as opposed to ad-hoc temporary work opportunities.
Through the EmployAbility Cadet programme, Accenture has successfully supported disability inclusion in the ICT sector. As we kickstart the countdown to 50 years of adding meaningful value to South Africa, the success of this initiative is highly celebrated. Over the course of the three year learnership programme, candidates completed a project management qualification (NQF4), advanced project management (NQF5), as well as a National Certificate in Information Technology. During the same period, the learners obtained practical experience and the opportunity to put the theoretical knowledge into practice. On 4 December 2019 the first intake of the EmployAbility Cadet Programme graduated.
Disability inclusion adds to the value chain
Accenture unlocks Africa’s abundance for all, improving the way our world works. This is reflected in our core values and comes to life daily through the decisions and actions of our people. By creating opportunities that impact the lives of South Africans positively for 50 years as champions of business and workplace transformation, we have been intentional in making disability inclusion in the workplace a priority. In the 2018 financial year alone, we spent more than R38 million on skills development for black employees and learners with disabilities, and our goal is to develop leadership and management skills, as well as professional skills associated with specific career paths.
We proudly support the Leonard Cheshire Disability Soweto Livelihoods Resource Centre. This is a community-based rehabilitation programme of Cheshire Homes South Africa in partnership with Leonard Cheshire Disability International. The centre has been set up to help people with disabilities fully participate in sustainable livelihoods and opportunities. It aims to promote inclusive and sustainable development through mainstreaming disability in the workplace. It focuses on enhancing their capabilities with training, work exposure and placement in different sectors and industries.
Unlocking ability in all people for the future
In 2015 the SAHRC produced the Disability Toolkit on “Promoting the Right to Work of Persons with Disabilities” for the private sector. The Toolkit is intended to promote awareness and assist employers in the private sector to advance the right to employment for persons with disabilities. This, along with Government’s Broad-based Black Economic Empowerment (B-BBEE) policy aims to ensure that all South Africans can participate meaningfully in the mainstream economy. Accenture fully supports this and believes that to build a sustainable economy, the private sector must work together with the government to maximise the potential of the country’s people and enterprises.
Our investment efforts are crucial to grow the pool of future skills available to the South African market, help people secure employment and start businesses and, ultimately, to sustain Accenture’s success as a high-performance business. This year Accenture has once again achieved a Level 1 B-BBEE status and performance. Our transformation initiatives go beyond B-BBEE compliance, and we are proud to invest in people and causes that make people prosper.
Feeling spammed by SMS? That’s because you are
SMS may be dying for personal messaging, but new data from Truecaller reveals South Africans receive the second most SMS spam in the world, as businesses remain reliant.
SMS may be dying as a format for personal message, but it is enjoying a strong afterlife. Individuals have been able to make the switch from expensive SMS, costing up to 80c per message, to WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and other tools that cost a fraction of a cent in data charges.
However, businesses wanting to mass-message consumers still depend heavily on SMS. That is keeping the format alive and profitable for the mobile operators, but in turn becoming one of the biggest sources of spam experienced by individuals.
Call-screening service Truecaller has released findings from its Truecaller Insights report that show South Africans on average receive 114 spam SMS monthly, making them the second most spammed in the world.
The report is a look into the top 20 countries affected by both spam SMS and calls in 2019. The third edition of the report highlights that nuisance and unsolicited calls continue to be on the rise around the globe. Last year, Brazil overtook India as the most spammed country in the world, and as this year’s data shows, Brazil is still on top.
South Africa is not far behind and is still ranking in as one of the most spammed countries in the world, the insights study has revealed that the 1.7 million daily active Truecaller app users receive a total of 25 spam calls monthly, a 20 percent increase from last year’s findings.
This year Truecaller also looked at the trends of spam SMS around the world and have been able to pinpoint the top 20 countries that receive the most spam. The data shows that the top countries receiving the most spam via SMS are the emerging markets.
Ethiopians are receiving the highest number of spam SMS in the world, with an average of 119 spam SMS every month. South Africans come in second with a shocking average of 114 spam SMS received every month, on average a South African receives around 4 spam SMS’s each day.
In 2019, Truecaller helped identify 8.6 billion spam SMS globally.
A closer look at spam calls in South Africa
Scam calls continue to be a big threat for consumers in South Africa (39%). The most common scams are:
- Tech support fraud, where someone pretends to call from your bank or a company saying that your account has been hijacked and needs your help to take control of it.
- One ring scam, an unknown number (usually an international number) gives you a missed call and when you call them back you get charged a hefty fee for calling to that number.
- Job offer scam, someone pretends to be a headhunter calling you to offer you a job but you need to pay a fee in order to get the job.
Also, insurance-related calls have seen a big uptake in the country. Lately, there have been complaints about insurance companies calling people to upsell car insurance – or scammers calling and pretending that your car has been towed away and that you need to pay a fee to get it back.
In 2019 Truecaller have helped their users block and identify 26 billion spam calls, which is an increase of 18% compared to last year. Furthermore, they have helped identify 116 billion unknown calls, a 56% increase compared to last year.
What other trends we are seeing?
- Who are the top 5 markets to receive the most scam related calls in the world? Malaysia (63%), Australia (60%), Lebanon (49%), Canada (48%), South Africa (39%).
- Digging deeper into the bigger markets, Truecaller found common categories that tie all these spam calls together. The most prominent pattern seen was that operators across the world are the biggest spammers. Another pattern noted was that scam calls is on the rise globally, and spam calls from financial services is increasing.
- Spam calls in Latin America have been increasing dramatically over the years. This year, the trend is even more clear. The countries that are seeing the biggest increase of spam calls are in Latin America. 5 out of the top 10 most affected markets are in that region.
- Peru has seen a significant increase of spam calls. Users are now getting on average 30.9 spam calls a month, making Peru the 2ndmost spammed country in the world.
- The biggest increase of total spam calls comes from Indonesia. Last year Indonesia was ranked 16th, and this year the market jumped up to 3rd place, which makes it the biggest jump we have seen.
- The country that has witnessed the biggest increase of spam calls in percentage is Lebanon. Users in the market have seen an increase of spam calls going from 2.8 average spam calls/user to 8.6 – that is a 208% increase in a year.
- Although India has dropped to the 5th place (India used to be the top spammed country in the world), spam calls have been increasing by 15% over the year. Another devastating fact we found during this year is that 1 out of 3 women in India receive sexual harassment or inappropriate calls and SMS on a regular basis.
- The U.S. continues to be in the top 10 list of the most spammed countries in the world. The market saw a 7% increase of spam calls compared to last year, were it actually was decreasing. Earlier this year we conducted a study in the U.S. and found that phone scams caused Americans to lose 10.5 billion dollars in 2018, and nearly 1 in every 6 American adults falls victim to scam calls. Read more here:
- New markets to enter our list: UAE, Australia, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Lebanon, Nigeria and Egypt.
- Telco/operators are still the biggest spammers in the world, and scam calls are on the rise globally.
The full report can be found here: https://truecaller.blog/2019/12/03/truecaller-insights:-top-20-countries-affected-by-spam-calls-&-sms-in-2019/
Cars
SA gets live EV charge map
Drivers of fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles can now plan their journeys with ease using a live map to locate available public charging stations nationwide.
The live map displays the entire network of Jaguar Powerway and GridCars supported public charging stations, and indicates the current status of each including if it’s online, offline or in use. The map also shows the time and date of the station’s last successful use, as well as a tally of that particular station’s total charge sessions to date.
Information about each charge station’s exact location with either map pin drops or GPS coordinates is also available.
Brian Hastie, Network Development Director, Jaguar Land Rover South Africa, says: “While the primary charging habit for the majority of EV drivers will be at home where it’s most convenient and cost-effective, we know that the future of electric mobility ultimately relies on a public charging network. As the rollout of public charging stations intensifies and the dots between existing locations are connected, it’s vital that EV drivers are able to view the status of chargers remotely. This live map makes that possible.”
Jaguar South Africa began the rollout of its Powerway network of public charging stations late in 2018. The Powerway includes public charging stations along frequently traveled holiday routes along the N1, N2 and N3, and at various points of convenience, such as shopping centres, in the country’s major hubs including Johannesburg, Pretoria, Durban, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, East London and Bloemfontein.
The Powerway network also includes publicly available chargers in customer parking areas at every Jaguar Land Rover retailer in South Africa.
The majority of charging stations on the network are 60kWh fast chargers which also feature 22kWh AC fast charge ports to accommodate plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs). The AC standard Type 2 socket will allow charging of all EVs currently available in South Africa, while the DC charger is fitted with the CCS DC type socket used by the vast majority of EVs in SA.
The R30-million Jaguar Powerway investment, combined with the network of GridCars-supported public chargers, makes day-to-day travel as well as longer day trips and even very long journeys possible for owners of electric vehicles.