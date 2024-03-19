Take off on space shuttle Mahindra

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

The Mahindra XUV700 is a 7-seater SUV that is almost as adventurous as a trip into space, writes SHERYL GOLDSTUCK.

The Mahindra XUV700 is like a robot crane of vehicles: it can handle city commutes, highway cruises, and even some light off-roading with its impressive ground clearance.

The XUV700 has got plenty of legroom in all three rows, making those long journeys into space, a comfortable ride for everyone. The cabin has a swanky, modern design with a large touchscreen infotainment system that looks like it belongs in a spaceship (perfect for keeping the backseat brigade entertained).

Since you will need mapping to get into space, the Mahindra connects wirelessly to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The screen is large and clear, showing the street names on the maps with clarity. The four advanced wide-angle cameras work together to give you a 360° view of your vehicle and blind view monitoring. This helps to assist when other spaceships have no idea of the route and you have to guess what their next move will be.

This Mahindra has many features to make your life easier. A panoramic sunroof to bring the outdoors in and fancy driver-assistance systems like electronic park brake, adaptive cruise control, telescopic steering, electric smart door handles.

Playing your music via your favourite streaming service is like being immersed in space with the sound that surrounds you with a 12-speaker sound system. You may think you are attending a live space concert.

The turbocharged engine delivers enough grunt to conquer hills and merge confidently onto highways. The XUV700 tackles bumpy roads with surprising confidence. Its suspension soaks up potholes (of course there are potholes in space) like a champ, keeping you comfortable even when the terrain gets a little rough.

It is important to remember that this is a big SUV, so it does not handle tight corners like a sports car.

The Mahindra XUV700 is a spacious, powerful, and feature-rich SUV that is great for all adventures. Like all spaceships, she sometimes gets a little too thirsty.

Pricing for the Mahindra XUV700 starts at R 538,199.