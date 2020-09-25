Mafia: Definitive Edition released today

In 2002, Mafia: The City of Lost Heaven established itself as an instant classic, with its cinematic storytelling akin to the greatest mobster movies, an immersive 1930s city full of authentic details, and tense action scenes that thrust players into the life of a gangster during the Prohibition Era.

Now, the critically acclaimed original is completely remade in Mafia: Definitive Edition, out on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. Mafia: Definitive Edition will be available on its own and as the centerpiece of the Mafia: Trilogy.

“The original Mafia made such a lasting impact on how video games can tell serious stories, and we know how much the series fans still revere it,” says Hangar 13 president Haden Blackman, who led the development of Mafia. “Nearly 20 years after the Mafia series started, we now have an amazing opportunity to introduce this beloved game to a new generation of players, and give longtime fans a chance to relive Tommy’s story with a stellar modern presentation and new story elements and gameplay features.”

The remake features an updated script filled with rich new dialogue, expanded backstories, and additional cutscenes. Players will also find all-new gameplay sequences and features, best-in-class cinematics, a re-recorded orchestral score, and other enhancements. It’s the Mafia players remember, only much more.

Mafia: Definitive Edition is part of the Mafia: Trilogy, which includes:

Mafia: Definitive Edition – The built-from-the-ground-up remake of the beloved classic;

Mafia II: Definitive Edition – The ultra HD remaster of the fan favourite;

Mafia III: Definitive Edition – The re-introduction of the award-winning narrative masterpiece.

2K’s social media manager for Australia and New Zealand tweeted a picture showing the differences between the original and the remake:

After 18 years, I get to replay the game that made me and my girlfriend break up, jokes on her! I'm in the credit! get rekt! #MafiaDefinitiveEdition https://t.co/wagSjGuIrz



Did you know you can change the font in Streamlabs OBS chat? Oh, you did? I just found that out. pic.twitter.com/vF4EGmtCBB — Pez 2K (@Pez_Bro) September 25, 2020

For more information about Mafia: Definitive Edition, visit MafiaGame.com.