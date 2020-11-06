Made-in-SA Nissan Nivarra gets digital world premiere

Nissan yesterday unveiled the new Nissan Navara pickup in a global digital premiere. The pickup, known as the Nissan Frontier in Mexico and South America, will be built in South Africa, as part of the Nissan Next transformation plan for Africa.

“For the first time in history, the full model line-up of the next generation Navara will be produced on home soil, made in Africa for Africans,” said Shinkichi Izumi, managing director of Nissan South Africa and sub-Saharan Africa. “I am immensely proud that we have overcome adversity and the effects of Covid to reach this milestone and bring this amazing pickup to our plant in Rosslyn. With this major R3-billion investment, Nissan is continuing to actively pursue the Nissan Next transformation plan in Africa.”



The new Navara comes with many cutting edge technologies, including an array of Nissan Intelligent Mobility features and safety systems.

“We packaged the new model with a full set of advanced technologies to ensure enhanced dynamic performance on- and off-road, as well as safety and comfort ushering in a new age of toughness, tech, and peace of mind,” said Ashwani Gupta, Nissan’s chief operating officer. “For our customers it means confidence, driving pleasure, practicality and pride of ownership.”



Nissan provided the following information on the new Navara:



Since its introduction in 1985, the Navara nameplate has conquered extreme locations from the dunes of the Sahara Desert and the jungles of Thailand to the mining areas of Chile in South America located at 4,000 meters above sea level. The pickup’s tough body-on-frame construction allows it to tackle difficult on- and off-road conditions, giving drivers greater freedom to go anywhere with confidence. It is a reliable partner for customers to go on adventurous journeys, perform labor-intensive jobs, and take on any terrain.



The Navara now comes with a more extroverted and athletic design, a quieter and more comfortable interior, as well as suspension tuning to enhance its on- and off-road dynamic driving performance. The pickup also features an increased payload capacity, with the Navara one-ton pickup now delivering best-in-class payload capacity up to 1.2 tons.



Juxtaposing the pickup’s tough character is a significant upgrade in equipment supported by a suite of advanced Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies. These upgrades prioritize convenience and safety for customers’ peace of mind, without compromising the vehicle’s excellent driving performance, substantial towing capability, durability and overall reliability.



Further elevating the pickup’s rugged character is the introduction of the PRO-4X grade – a first for the Navara nameplate. PRO-4X offers an even more impressive, eye-catching style to appeal to extreme adventure lovers who crave an escape from the daily routine. The new look of PRO-4X grade will be available across global Nissan pickup line-up.



New rugged design, enhanced interior comfort



“While pickup customers want their new car to look fresh and impressive, they do not let us sacrifice functionality in the name of style,” said Ken Lee, senior design director for pickups and frame SUVs. “Equipped with the latest advanced technologies the new model features a very recognisable, iconic look, but it is now more imposing in nature with its high command structure, new interlocking frame grille and new high-tech, squared C-shaped headlamps.”

The Navara features new, high-tech C-shaped quad LED projector headlamps, increasing brightness and adding a level of sophistication to the rugged design. At the back, seamless signature LED tail lamps with bright chrome detail in between provide an impressive appearance. This increased brightness creates another layer of safety for customers driving in nighttime.



Inside, the new Navara features a significantly improved quietness, thanks to the increased amounts of sound deadening insulation and laminated windshield and front windows, further reducing the stress for both driver and passenger. Additionally, the pickup’s front is now more convenient and driver-oriented. This includes a new Nissan steering wheel and improved styling of the instrument panel highlighting the 8-inch navigation screen and a 7-inch higher resolution TFT screen.



The new Nissan Navara will be available in eight exterior colors, with two new colors (Orange Brown and a new shade of gray, developed for the PRO-4X grade) available in all markets with light gray, gray and black fabric or leather interior (options will vary by market).

