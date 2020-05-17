LTE-enabled Apple Watches arrive in SA

Vodacom South Africa has announced it will offer Apple Watch Series 5 with a built-in cellular connection to allow users to make calls and use watchOS apps without their iPhone being nearby. In addition, Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) will be available.

To help Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular) customers get started, Vodacom SA will also offer a special introductory cellular trial. Customers can pre-order Apple Watch Series 5 now at Vodacom.co.za and will be available starting on 22 May 2020.

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular, 38mm R 7 599 Apple Watch Nike Series 3 GPS + Cellular, 42mm R 8 359 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular, 40mm R 12 699 Apple Watch Series 5 GPS + Cellular, 44mm R 13 499 Apple Watch Nike Series 5 GPS + Cellular, 44mm R 13 499

The Apple Watch with cellular allows customers to stay connected, make calls and receive texts, while international emergency calling allows customers to call emergency services directly from Apple Watch, without iPhone nearby. And with watchOS 6, Apple Watch users are empowered to take charge of their health and fitness with new features like Cycle Tracking, the Noise app and Activity Trends.

The Apple Watch Series 5 features an Always-On Retina display that never sleeps, so it’s easy to see the time and other important information, without raising or tapping the display.

Customers who purchase Apple Watch Series 5 will get three months free subscription and have seamless connection with their primary number, thanks to Vodacom OneNumber.

For more details on pricing and data plans, please visit Vodacom.co.za. For more details on Apple Watch please visit www.apple.com. For Vodacom OneNumber specific information, please visit https://www.vodacom.co.za/vodacom/services/vodacom-one-number#apple