Losing Lerato – Out now on Showmax 

Losing Lerato, the debut film from SAFTA-nominated actor and producer Kagiso Modupe, was the second-biggest South African movie at the local box office last year.

Kagiso (best known for his long-running role in Scandal) stars as the desperate dad, Thami, while his real-life daughter, nine-year-old Tshimollo Modupe, plays Lerato.

The cast includes SAFTA winners Connie Chiume (Black Panther, Gomora, Zone 14), Don Mlangeni (Isidingo), and Patrick Mofokeng (Heartlines), as well as SAFTA nominees Samela Tyelbooi (It’s Complicated) and Zandile Msutwana (White Wedding).

At this year’s Idyllwild International Festival in California, Losing Lerato won Best of Festival, Best Actor for Kagiso, Best Actress for Samela, Best Performance by a Child for Tshimillo, Best Score and the Golden Era Humanitarian Award.

Watch Losing Lerato on Showmax.