Logitech G309 review: Lightspeed upgrades midrange gaming 

The new wireless G309 Lightspeed gaming mouse is a fearsome competitor with an affordable price, writes JASON BANNIER.

What is it?

Meet the new fearsome mid-range gaming mouse from Logitech: the Logitech G309 Lightspeed. Building on the success of its predecessor, the G305 which released in 2018, the new wireless Logitech G Series product is both competitive and affordable. However, it does have some drawbacks.

The G309 lacks a wired option, being powered either by an AA battery, or Logitech’s PowerPlay mouse pad. The mouse boasts an impressive battery life of up to 600 hours using Bluetooth, according to Logitech. When switched to the more responsive Lightspeed mode via a button on its underside, battery life drops to 300 hours, which is still notably long.

Removing the back cover reveals both the battery slot and a dedicated seat for the receiver, which is convenient when travelling, especially since there is no power cable. The receiver uses a USB-A for Logitech Lightspeed connectivity.

Ergonomically designed, the G309 is comfortable and glides smoothly across a mouse pad. The left and right mouse buttons offer a crisp click, while the side buttons and mouse wheel have a heavier click and feel. These six buttons are programmable via the G Hub software, including customisable DPI presets.

With the battery inserted, the device weighs approximately 86g, and is slightly rear-heavy. However, this imbalance is not noticeable during use, and only becomes apparent when picking up the device.

Without the battery, the device weighs 68g, making it relatively light compared to Logitech’s lightest mouse, the Pro X Superlight 2, which weighs 60g. The mere 8g difference may sound insignificant, but I found that the G309 was noticeably heavier.

The design is somewhat understated, lacking RGB lighting. Initially, the grey strip on the white version seemed odd, but it grew on me over time, and I came to appreciate the device’s minimalist aesthetic. It is also available in black.

The box includes a USB cable extender, and grip stickers that can be applied to the device.

How much does it cost?

The Logitech G309 Lightspeed gaming mouse is available at a recommended retail price of $79,99 on the Logitech website.

Why does it matter?

The Logitech G309 Lightspeed is an excellent mid-range gaming mouse, offering a competitive feel, and good performance. However, without a PowerPlay mousepad, you will need to change the battery periodically, though not often. The PowerPlay is convenient but pricey, costing between R1,800 and R2,000 at South African retailers, or $119.99 on the official Logitech website. Despite this, the G309 is a superb choice for frequent travellers, or those looking for a non-high-end, yet high-performing gaming mouse.

What are the biggest negatives?

Requires AA battery, or Powerplay.

No RBG lighting, and plain aesthetic.

Heavy scroll wheel click.

What are the biggest positives?

Very long battery life.

Very comfortable to use.

Excellent competitive functionality for a midrange gaming device.