Little Nightmares II – New spooky trailer revealed

In an announcement by game developer Bandai Namco, it has been revealed that Little Nightmares II will offer an online-exclusive Stay Tuned bundle. It will include a range of goodies, including a figurine of both protagonists, along with a SteelBook case, book of game art, soundtrack, and set of stickers.

To commemorate the unveiling of the Stay Tuned bundle and the spooky Halloween season, the team has unveiled a new Little Nightmares II Halloween trailer, offering a glimpse of the grotesque monsters, foreboding environments, and clever puzzles that await players.

Produced in partnership with Tarsier Studios, the game follows the story of Mono, a young boy trapped in a world distorted by the humming transmission of a distant Signal Tower. He and Six, the girl in a yellow raincoat, set out to discover the grim secrets of the world, while fleeing from the monstrous residents out to capture them.

The full bundle is available to pre-order now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions of the game. Little Nightmares II will be available starting February 11, 2021 on current generation consoles and PC, and later in 2021 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X with a free upgrade for owners of the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One version.