LG Wing comes to SA next month

The LG Wing is an interesting concept that features a unique concept: a swivel out screen that lets users use their phone in both portrait and landscape mode simultaneously. The new device will be released in South Africa in November 2020.

LG describes the Wing as the “most transformative smartphone ever”, and we can’t argue too much – the concept of a 90˚ rotating swivel screen allows users to switch between either Basic Mode or Swivel Mode, which reveals a hidden 3.9” second screen.

The 6.8″ POLED main display can operate in landscape mode, while users take advantage of the second screen for more interactions. This means no more cramped document editing in portrait, and no more compromising screen real estate for a large landscape keyboard.

The second screen can also be used for multitasking, so users can watch a movie with the big screen and communicate with friends using the second screen.

It has three rear cameras: a 64MP OIS wide lens captures vivid detail, a 12MP 120˚ ultra-wide gimbal motion camera keeps everything nice and smooth, and a 13MP 117˚ ultra-wide fits the whole scene in a single shot. A 32MP pop-up camera rises up when users switch to selfie mode. Dual Recording means you can shoot footage with the front and rear camera, capturing double the amount of video footage, which you can either save together as one video or separately.

The gimbal motion camera turns the second screen into a grip, providing the stability needed to capture clearer shots and smooth video footage in horizontal mode with one hand. Less shaky and blurry video quality, just smoother, more professional-looking moments.

Along with additional features, Mil-STD-810G durability, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G Mobile Platform, the Wing offers a lot to a user.

Availability

For the RRP of R20 000, South Africans will be able to get their hands on the Wing 5G from MTN on 1 November 2020, Vodacom from 7 November 2020, and Cell C in mid-November.

For those who would like to get the device sooner, it is available on preorder from Cellucity.