LG rolls out new OLED 8K TVs

LG has announced the rollout of its 2020 TV line-up in South Africa, led by 7 new Self-lit OLED models. These models include the art-inspired GX Gallery series, the 8K 88” ZX Signature model, the wallpaper thin WX series, 8K and 4K NanoCell Technology TVs and 4K UHD TVs.

“OLED technology continues to offer the best viewing experience around,” says Lance Shaun Berger, LG’s home entertainment national sales head. “The self-emissive display technology can precisely control light at the pixel level for the deepest blacks, most realistic colours and infinite contrast. The stunningly sleek, form factors of the new TVs are as breath-taking as the picture quality they deliver, beneficiaries of LG’s unrivalled OLED technology.”

The new GX Gallery series models offer a minimalist aesthetic, which is made possible by OLED’s panel technology that does not require a backlight. This allows the television to integrate excellent picture quality in a thin form factor – the 65-inch model is only 2cm thick. The TV mounts to the wall like a piece of art in a gallery.

The LG OLED 88” ZX Real 8K models deliver four times the screen resolution of 4K and 16 times that of Full HD. To guarantee a real 8K experience, LG TVs meet the industry definition for 8K Ultra HD TVs as defined by the Consumer Technology Association, making them among the first 8K models qualified to use the CTA 8K Ultra HD.

LG will also be launching its signature flagship OLED TV WX series dubbed “the wallpaper”. At a depth of 3.8mm, these TVs are some of the thinnest in the market. With 8.3 million individually lit pixels, this TV provides vivid detail and colours to bring scenes to life and it doubles up as an art piece for a room. The TV attaches directly to the wall with special magnets that pull the screen flush – leaving no gap – just like wallpaper.

Apart from its premium design, the OLED WX series supports High Dynamic Range including HDR10, Dolby Vision, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) and Technicolor.

LG’s Self-Lit OLED shows movies exactly as their creators intended. With great visual and sound performance, the new OLED and NanoCell TVs provide access to high-quality content from the world’s top providers through popular apps and services such as Apple TV and Netflix.

The new range of LG TVs have begun rolling out this month in South Africa at major electronics retailers