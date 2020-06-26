LG reveals ‘self-cleaning’ wireless earphones

LG Electronics has revealed two new LG Tone Free true wireless earbuds models: HBS-FN6 and HBS-FN4. LG has packed Meridian Audio technology into these earphones to enhance the playback fidelity to the level of being lifelike.

The HBS-FN6 features a UV nano case, which LG says eliminates bacteria and germs on the earbuds as they charge. Several studies have shown that earbuds can harbour more bacteria than a kitchen cutting board, leading to potential ear infections. Utilising built-in ultraviolet light, LG’s slim charging case keeps listeners’ ears cleaner by eliminating 99.9 percent of E. coli and S. aureus from the non-toxic, hypoallergenic silicone ear gel and inner mesh.

The earbuds deliver an extra dimension courtesy of HSP (headphone spatial processing) technology from Meridian – LG’s long-standing audio partner. HSP is powered by Digital Signal Processing (DSP), a technology that Meridian has been perfecting for over 25 years. DSP recreates a realistic soundstage that simulates the experience of listening to real loudspeakers.

Both Tone Free models feature customised EQ sound settings developed by Meridian, with each mode offering four presets to deliver a tailored listening experience: Natural for authentic and balanced sound, Immersive for an expanded sense of space, Bass Boost for that extra punch and Treble Boost for greater clarity to vocal performances.

Noise isolation offered by the snug-fitting eartips provide a tight seal, which blocks out most distracting exterior noise, while Ambient Sound Mode allows wearers to hear what’s going on around them with the press of a button.

The compact charging case provides up to an hour of listening time after a five minute charge. Fully charged, both models provide six hours of usage, with the UVnano case delivering three full charges for a total of 18 hours of listening.

The new canal-type design delivers a more comfortable fit and comes in two colours: matte Stylish Black and glossy Modern White.

“LG has always striven to deliver better sound to more consumers and with our new TONE Free earbuds we are expanding on our successful partnership with Meridian Audio,” says Park Hyung-woo, head of LG Home Entertainment Company’s audio and video division. “On top of great sound, Tone Free brings something new to the table that is also very practical.”

Both LG Tone Free models will begin its global rollout next month. A South African release date has not yet been confirmed.