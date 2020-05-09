LG brings V60 5G phone to SA

LG Electronics has introduced the LG V60ThinQ 5G to South Africa. The latest evolution of the V-series smartphone FeaturES 5G connectivity, upgraded audio, video and photo capabilities and updated software experiences with a refined aesthetic.

According to LG, it is built to get the most from 5G, “the data network of the future that is engineered for greater speed and responsiveness”. At this stage, Vodacom is the only mobile network operator with a 5G network in more than two South African cities, with deployment in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban. Rain has deployed 5G in Johannesburg and Tshwane, but not for use on handsets.

“We are really proud to be able to partner with Vodacom in bringing our market leading 5G technology to South Africa,” said Deon Prinsloo, Mobile General Manager at LG South Africa. “And the LG V60 ThinQ 5G with its third generation Dual Screen is the ideal device for consumers who want to experience more through 5G when coverage increases in South Africa.”

The V60ThinQ 5G, along with LG’s V50 ThinQ 5G, are the first two 5G enabled smartphones available from Vodacom to run on its mobile 5G network. Customers can visit https://www.vodacom.co.za/vodacom/services/internet/5g to check Vodacom’s 5G network availability.

“The timing and introduction of this LG V60ThinQ 5G device comes at a vital time, as we continue to offer customers world-class network connectivity through SA’s first 5G mobile network” says Jorge Mendes, Chief Officer of Vodacom’s Consumer Business Unit. “Customers with the LG V60ThinQ 5G device, who reside in Johannesburg, Pretoria and Cape Town, within a 5G coverage area, will now be able to access one of the fastest and most sophisticated network connections in Africa. This aligns with our purpose of connecting people for a better future by building a digital society.”

