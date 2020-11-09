Lenovo’s new gaming laptops come with AMD processors

Lenovo has announced its latest 15-inch gaming laptop, the Lenovo Legion Slim 7. It’s powered by the next-level AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors and can be paired with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 with Max-Q Design graphics processor. This combination of processing power enables real-time ray tracing in the laptop and makes it the lightest 15-inch RTX-powered laptop to date.

Available in Slate Grey colour with up to AMD Ryzen 9 4900H Mobile Processor, this laptop’s sleek design can impress gamers with a more secure, integrated power button with fingerprint reader. It also houses an immersive sound of Dolby Atmos Speaker System with Sound Radar by Dolby, all set inside Lenovo’s well-designed acoustics chamber for reduced rattling and clearer audio. The laptop has a white backlit TrueStrike keyboard for a more mechanical feel of deeper key travel via second transition switches.

The screen can be configured with a 4K (3840 x 2160) IPS VESA DisplayHDR 400 supported panel that’s 500 nits bright, a 100% Adobe RGB colour gamut, and Dolby Vision for enhanced picture quality. It also has a top-placed built-in webcam and privacy shutter.

The laptop’s chassis is made from aerospace-grade aluminium for a lighter, less bulky build. As a result, it comes to 17.9mm thick and weighs 1.86 kg.

With great power comes great heat. It’s cooled by Lenovo Legion Coldfront 2.0 to help users power through a heated in-game battle or heavy-duty workload, plus the 71WHr battery and up to 9.6 hours of battery life. For faster charging, it comes with Rapid Charge Pro to charge the device by 50% in 30 minutes.

The Legion Slim 7 will be available later this month in North America at a starting price of $1370. South African availability has not yet been announced.