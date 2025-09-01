Lenovo Idea Tab: Style stacked, power packed

The latest Lenovo tablet comes with a sleek design, big screen, bold sound, and a price that won’t hurt your wallet, writes ANGELIQUE MOGOTLANE.

What is the Lenovo Idea Tab?

The latest Lenovo Idea Tab, released in August, proves that premium does not mean pricey. A large 12.7-inch screen display, aluminum frame and smooth back in Luna Grey give it a refined, almost luxury appeal. It is the kind of style one would expect from a high-end device. The tablet weighs only 480 grams, and looks and feels far more expensive than it is.

A Dolby Vision display is designed to deliver high dynamic range videos and images: colours pop, videos look sharp, and HDR content really comes alive. It runs on Android 14, the latest iteration of Google’s mobile operating system for tablets, and easily outpaces Lenovo’s Tab M11 that I reviewed previously.

The power packed tablet does not only look good on the outside. It delivers where it counts. With a generous (for a tablet) 128GB of storage, plus the option to expand with a microSD card, users have enough room to store a decent amount of photos, videos, and key apps. Built for speed, the tablet packs 8GB of RAM and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 3600 processor. It’s the engine behind a responsive experience, making sure users can multitask, stream, and game without a hiccup.

The device offers immersive sound through its quad speakers, which use Dolby Atmos technology, providing a loud, rich, and immersive surround sound experience. I enjoyed listening to songs without having to connect to a Bluetooth speaker for louder listening. It was great for binge watching, YouTube videos, and a late-night gaming session. Battery life goes the distance, and when it’s time to recharge, 45W fast charging gets users back up quickly.

It may not have a flagship camera, but it’s built to capture the moments that matter. A 13MP rear camera with AI support and 8x zoom delivers sharp photos, while an 8MP front camera is good enough for video calls. I was even able to capture a bird mid-flight, and the image was clearer than I expected. The video zooms up to 5x and the video quality looks pretty decent.

The tablet comes with a stylus pen that uses a battery to function. The pen is very easy to use, and there’s no need to switch it on and off or worry about setting it up. It is quick and responsive when drawing, or taking notes. It offers a smooth writing and drawing experience. However, it does not have a magnetic effect that holds it onto the tablet to keep it safe, and it does not come with a protective case. A case is sold separately.

Why does the Lenovo Idea Tab matter?

From handling emails and documents on the go to streaming movies or sketching ideas, tablets make everyday tasks simple and efficient. The devices blend the portability of a phone with the power of a PC, offering a flexible tool for work, entertainment, and creativity.

The Lenovo Idea Tab is set apart by its balance of performance and affordability. With powerful processors, vivid displays, long-lasting battery, improved chips, stronger security, and seamless connectivity, it shows how tablets continue to evolve as reliable companions for professionals, students, and casual users.

How much does the Lenovo idea tab cost?

The tablet retails for approximately R3,300 in South Africa.

What are the biggest negatives?

No magnetic function for the stylus pen.

It does not come with a protective case.

Lags and heats up with excessive gaming.

What are the biggest positives?

It is lightweight and easy to carry around.

It has sufficient space and allows for external memory.

It comes with a stylus pen that uses a battery.

It is affordable.

*Angelique Mogotlane is content manager of Gadget.co.za, World Wide Worx. Follow her on Bluesky on @angelique31.bsky.social.