Lenovo releases new ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook for enterprise

Lenovo has unveiled the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook Enterprise – a ThinkPad with cloud-based Chrome OS offered by Google Chrome Enterprise. It comes in a distinguishing Abyss Blue design and features a 360-degree Yoga hinge. The laptop is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 7 3700C Series mobile processors optimised for Chromebook, and can be configured with a 13.3-inch narrow bezel touch display. An optional garaged pen is also available for an alternative input method for sketching or notetaking.

IT decision makers can anticipate modernising and expanding their technology infrastructure by leveraging the manageability, security, and scalability that Chrome OS offers. Chrome OS has access to a broad set of applications that meet the needs of many users, whether remote or office-based, offering Google Workspace (formerly G Suite) plans for productivity, including Google Meet for video collaboration. Cross device functionality between smartphones and Chromebooks can allow user to start an emails on their Android smartphone and continue where they left off on a Chromebook.

The laptop includes an HD webcam, dual stereo speakers, and dual microphones to help improve remote collaboration. Office spaces will also need to overcome background noise hurdles to realise effective conferencing. Google and Lenovo recently announced the Google Meet Series One room kits that provide AI and machine learning capabilities with excellent TrueVoice noise cancellation technology. Outfitting office spaces with video collaboration solutions that are easy to deploy and use and providing remote workers with the right technology is a major step in offering intuitive and immersive video collaboration.

“The past few months have painfully highlighted the fundamental need for users to have access to technology that allows them to communicate and collaborate efficiently,” says Jerry Paradise, vice president of the commercial portfolio at Lenovo. “Bringing to market Lenovo solutions built around the innovative Google Chrome and Google Cloud ecosystems is a major step in providing customers with flexible, agile and manageable offerings to ensure business resiliency in new hybrid working environments.”

Lenovo provided the following list of features:

Up to AMD Ryzen™ 7 3700C Series mobile processors

Chrome OS (with Chrome Enterprise Upgrade)

13.3-inch FHD IPS touch displays with narrow bezels 2

Less than 1.5kg (3.3 pounds) and 15.5mm thin

Webcam with privacy shutter and optional touch fingerprint reader

Optional world-facing camera for easy on-the-go snapshots

Optional garaged pen

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C and 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports with an HDMI 2.0 port

Wi-Fi 6 Wireless LAN and Bluetooth 5.0

Pricing and Availability

ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook will be available in South Africa from mid-November. Pricing has not yet been announced.

Visit http://www.lenovo.com/think/ for more information.