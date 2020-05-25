Lenovo goes AMD for ThinkPads

Lenovo has announced the new ThinkPad E14 and E15, which feature AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processors with Radeon Graphics. The ThinkPad T, X and L series notebooks can also be powered by AMD Ryzen Pro 4000 Series Mobile Processors.

In addition to updated processors, the ThinkPad E series devices have an improved screen to body ratio of 85%. The E series ThinkPads have new security features, like a fingerprint reader and an optional IR camera with Glance by Mirametrix technology. The fingerprint reader is integrated into the power button to offer one touch power and logon. The software-enabled Glance feature responds to users’ presence, and automatically locks the laptop when the user steps away.

The E series features Harman branded speakers with Dolby Audio software, dual array far field microphones, and Microsoft Teams or Skype for Business hot keys integrated into the ThinkPad keyboard.

ThinkPad E14 and E15 gives users powerful AMD Ryzen 4000 Series processing power with durability and business critical productivity and security features.

“AMD’s Ryzen for Business portfolio delivers advanced performance, security and battery life to our ThinkPad portfolio,” says Jerry Paradise, vice president, commercial portfolio, Lenovo PC & Smart Devices. “We are delighted to partner with AMD and leverage their ground-breaking 7nm process technology within our ThinkPad laptops, and to offer our customers class-leading computing solutions that will help ensure business continuity during and beyond these challenging times.”

Lenovo’s AMD Ryzen powered portfolio offers customers choice with a broad selection of laptops with multi-threaded performance and power efficiency. AMD Pro Technologies offer improved security, manageability and platform longevity to meet the stringent needs of enterprise deployments.

Saeid Moshkelani, senior vice president and general manager, client business unit, AMD, says: “Lenovo ThinkPad provides users innovation in the world of modern business notebook technology with anytime-anywhere performance, impressive endurance and strong security features. Building on our long-term partnership allows us to bring the AMD Ryzen for Business portfolio to new and existing ThinkPad customers around the world.”

Availability

The ThinkPad E14, E15, T14, T14s, X13, L14, L15 will be available in June 2020.