Ledvance Smart Home+ comes to SA

RS Components (RS) has introduced Ledvance Smart Home+: a range of voice- and app-controlled smart lighting products that can transform a residential home or hospitality venue by providing total control over lighting levels, inside and outside the property. The smart home range gives electrical installers the opportunity to offer customers a means of controlling light levels and colours to create an ambience.

It allows users to switch, dim, and personalise their lights using a smartphone or voice command. The smartphone option means that lighting can be controlled remotely: for instance, to switch on external lights as they approach home, or to alter internal lighting whilst on holiday so the house does not appear empty. Lighting routines can be established to suit daily routines or created for special events like birthdays or barbeques. It can also help reduce energy consumption.

The system is compatible with WiFi, Bluetooth or Zigbee networks, enabling hundreds of smart lighting devices to be synchronised using a tap or a word. Commands can be relayed via the customer’s choice of platform, so their smart lighting preferences can be achieved via Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa Echo or Apple Siri. Using these home assistants, lighting can also be synchronised with other smart home functions – such as their alarm clock, favourite entertainment viewing times, or return from work – to create personalised and integrated smart home programs for many occasions.

RS stocks products like wall and ceiling lights, spotlights and downlights, table lamps and external security lights. There is also the ability to decide whether to apply LED, halogen, fluorescent or incandescent lights. This extensive choice allows electrical installers to fit the best option for the application, to create a personalised lighting experience for every customer.

The Ledvance Smart Home+ range is shipping now are available from RS South Africa and across Sub-Saharan Africa.